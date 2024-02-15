CSAC Pay For Play? Approves Power Slap, Gets 3 UFC & 3 WWE Events Per Year for 5 Years!

At the end of last year the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) approved Power Slap to hold events in CA:They got this approved with the shadiest of medical explanations possible:Almost immediately afterwards it was announced the UFC would start holding events in CA again, starting with UFC 298, which they hadn't held an event in since Summer of 2022.They were averaging 1-2 events in CA per year prior, but they went almost 2 full years without an event; maybe something to do with CA disclosing fighter purses and weight fluctuations?Now they are announcing they plan to do 3 events per year for the next 5 years at the Honda Center (with WWE holding events as well):Seeing as how Athletic Commissions (outside of Nevada) make money from events being run (i.e % of Gate Fees, Fighter Licensing Fees) this seems to be about as clear-as-day of a "Pay For Play" scenario.The CSAC wants fights to make money from, the UFC wants to get Power Slap widespread approval to make money from, so in exchange for their shameful complicity in "regulating" the sport of Power Slap they get to profit from UFC & WWE events held in CA over the next 5 years.Crazy that people give these Athletic Commissions any legitimacy whatsoever - they are political appointees that operate on a system of back-alley bribes, yet they get given a white-washed image of being "regulators" that have the fighter's best interests in mind...