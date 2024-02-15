CSAC Pay For Play? Approves Power Slap, Gets 3 UFC & 3 WWE Events Per Year for 5 Years!

TheMMAnalyst

TheMMAnalyst

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 19, 2012
Messages
3,755
Reaction score
6,865
At the end of last year the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) approved Power Slap to hold events in CA:



They got this approved with the shadiest of medical explanations possible:



Almost immediately afterwards it was announced the UFC would start holding events in CA again, starting with UFC 298, which they hadn't held an event in since Summer of 2022.

They were averaging 1-2 events in CA per year prior, but they went almost 2 full years without an event; maybe something to do with CA disclosing fighter purses and weight fluctuations?

Now they are announcing they plan to do 3 events per year for the next 5 years at the Honda Center (with WWE holding events as well):



Seeing as how Athletic Commissions (outside of Nevada) make money from events being run (i.e % of Gate Fees, Fighter Licensing Fees) this seems to be about as clear-as-day of a "Pay For Play" scenario.

The CSAC wants fights to make money from, the UFC wants to get Power Slap widespread approval to make money from, so in exchange for their shameful complicity in "regulating" the sport of Power Slap they get to profit from UFC & WWE events held in CA over the next 5 years.

Crazy that people give these Athletic Commissions any legitimacy whatsoever - they are political appointees that operate on a system of back-alley bribes, yet they get given a white-washed image of being "regulators" that have the fighter's best interests in mind...

<{clintugh}>
 
nate-diaz.gif
 
Corruption has always been around but now its just more blatant and fragrant...

Its like they dont even care to hide it anymore


Theyre still promoting that powerslap failure? 😅

Someone needs to spinning jump cockslap some sense back into these fools heads
 
Last edited:
Bare knuckle fighting seems to increase the amount of facial lacerations and superficial damage - frankly I think this part of it is completely moronic. The fact that their hands and wrists are wrapped but no type of glove is just a dumb marketing gimmick.

Aside from that, I don't see how you can argue this causes more brain damage or grave bodily harm compared with traditional boxing and MMA? Personally I would rather them switch to boxing in MMA style gloves so cuts are less of a factor, but I have a hard time seeing how you license boxing/MMA and refuse this.

Power slap is another animal all together. I'm not familiar with the rules but the ONLY feature of this sport is direct brain damage which is unabated. You can't dodge or block, getting brain trauma is a de facto requirement of every single exchange. Don't see how this is getting licensed.
 
rjmbrd said:
Bare knuckle fighting seems to increase the amount of facial lacerations and superficial damage - frankly I think this part of it is completely moronic. The fact that their hands and wrists are wrapped but no type of glove is just a dumb marketing gimmick.

Aside from that, I don't see how you can argue this causes more brain damage or grave bodily harm compared with traditional boxing and MMA? Personally I would rather them switch to boxing in MMA style gloves so cuts are less of a factor, but I have a hard time seeing how you license boxing/MMA and refuse this.

Power slap is another animal all together. I'm not familiar with the rules but the ONLY feature of this sport is direct brain damage which is unabated. You can't dodge or block, getting brain trauma is a de facto requirement of every single exchange. Don't see how this is getting licensed.
Click to expand...

The basis for stopping a fight in EVERY SINGLE COMBAT SPORT is “is the opponent offering intelligent defense?”

Power Slap makes both opponents stand still and take strike’s to the face without flinching, so by definition both competitors are not offering intelligent defense to start.

It’s not a combat sport, it’s a freak show masquerading as one.
 
Ayo mod-dem I know we beefin' but let this get like 70 replies before mergin don't start none won't be none fam ain't no disrespect just keepin' it a buck 💯 🦌
 
6ixdog complainin bout a few shots a year yet will watch Shagomed Meladronekov moppin scrubs up for a couple bandz. All dat sparring too?? Ayo tho fam it's all goodie if mans gets hit 100s of times in training and like 20 clean shots every fight because mans had a chance to defend right 🤡 🤦 Ain't even acknowledged the defense game in slappin (Tank, Roll, Hybrid,etc.)

Tom Brady and my mans Charles Barkley likes it y'all just lame AF the way I see it fam all due respect. These boys just wanna buck without having to scrap for pennies in the regionals and risk their health everyone gets bucked hard in combat fam it's face mashing str8 denyin it LMFAOLll 📠 🚫 🖨️

Just because it looks brutal to you don't mean it's all bad. Remember using that one when McCain was 🐻 h8n?

Nize it h8rs.
 
Last edited:
Anyone who partakes in slap-fighting knows what they're risking, I don't have a problem with it.

However for a major company like the UFC to be promoting it is embarrassing.

Most significantly Anaheim gets 3 cards this year which means 2 more events with live crowds(after this weekend). If July UK show is a FN then I could see 304 being in Anaheim. Or if the Salt-Lake deal has expired maybe 305. Or better yet maybe the final 2 Anaheim cards will be great FNs like the Austin & Singapore cards last year.
 
This is the kind of influence exerted when the sport can throw around enough money to positively affect a local economy or maybe a bigger economy. One take away - no fighters headlining an event or fighting for a belt will ever get DQ'd for a positive PED test again.
 
JoeRowe said:
Anyone who partakes in slap-fighting knows what they're risking, I don't have a problem with it.

However for a major company like the UFC to be promoting it is embarrassing.

Most significantly Anaheim gets 3 cards this year which means 2 more events with live crowds(after this weekend). If July UK show is a FN then I could see 304 being in Anaheim. Or if the Salt-Lake deal has expired maybe 305. Or better yet maybe the final 2 Anaheim cards will be great FNs like the Austin & Singapore cards last year.
Click to expand...

If people agree to participate and give each other brain damage I'm not inherently opposed.

I'm just opposed to "regulating" it because it inherently can't be regulated; it's a concept built on guaranteed brain damage to one or both competitors in every bout.

By getting athletic commissions to approve it the perception of it is legitimized, which is my true gripe with things - I have no problem with Slap Fighting as a circus sideshow that clowns agree to participate in, I just don't think promoting it as a legit form of combat will benefit society or combat sports in any way, shape or form.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
If people agree to participate and give each other brain damage I'm not inherently opposed.

I'm just opposed to "regulating" it because it inherently can't be regulated; it's a concept built on guaranteed brain damage to one or both competitors in every bout.

By getting athletic commissions to approve it the perception of it is legitimized, which is my true gripe with things - I have no problem with Slap Fighting as a circus sideshow that clowns agree to participate in, I just don't think promoting it as a legit form of combat will benefit society or combat sports in any way, shape or form.
Click to expand...

So you'd rather them scrap without rules then? For safety? Then making up some criteria like face mashing must have a benefit to society? C'mon fam that ain't bein an analyst that's making baseless claims to farm likes fam 📠 🚫 🖨️
 
Last edited:
Why are Dana, UFC, et. al. so enamored with Slap Fest? Is it profitable?
Or, to put in the language of ONE, is California in particular a Growth Market?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,456
Messages
55,080,966
Members
174,594
Latest member
PenneyPetr

Share this page

Back
Top