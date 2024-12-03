Crypto Megathread v38 - BTC 100k watch. You got lucky and it's just a bubble!

www.fxstreet.com

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could see a new all-time high as SEC may approve staking in ETH ETFs

Ethereum is down 2% on Monday after seeing a rejection near a key descending trendline resistance.
"We believe, under a new Trump 2.0 crypto-friendly SEC, ETH staking yield will likely be approved," Bernstein analysts highlighted. As the Federal Reserve has begun cutting rates, ETH's average staking yield of 3% will prove attractive to investors and asset managers through better ETF economics, the analysts added.

With network activity on the Ethereum Main chain seeing an uptick in recent weeks, ETH's staking yield could rise as high as 4% to 5%.

Staking ETFs for ETH would be Yuuuuugggggee

My friggin Ondo I bought for $10 has x6 and I took $25 profits of it and still have $40 of it left. Would have been nice to have a 0 behind it but it was kinda an I'll just toss $10 here and see what happens. Oh well. Everything else is doing well too. I hope one of my low caps absolutely rips, would be nice.
 
If only WorldofWarcraft was around to see this...
 
