SSgt Dickweed
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 30, 2015
- Messages
- 12,938
- Reaction score
- 11,470
"Do understand that a vote for Biden is a vote for the death of the American cryptocurrency industry."
Charles Hoskinson is the founder of Cardano, one of the leading blockchains, and was a co-founder of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world by market cap.
Due to regulatory clarity 1,290 crypto businesses were formed in Switzerland to the tune of 380B USD. USA would have a trillion if it not for the Biden administration (SEC Chair Gensler) attacking crypto's rise for the past four years.
@PEB @Rob Battisti @Chesten_Hesten @Nik123
Charles Hoskinson is the founder of Cardano, one of the leading blockchains, and was a co-founder of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world by market cap.
Due to regulatory clarity 1,290 crypto businesses were formed in Switzerland to the tune of 380B USD. USA would have a trillion if it not for the Biden administration (SEC Chair Gensler) attacking crypto's rise for the past four years.
@PEB @Rob Battisti @Chesten_Hesten @Nik123