Elections Crypto expert blames FJB for crypto industry's stagnant growth in the US

"Do understand that a vote for Biden is a vote for the death of the American cryptocurrency industry."

Charles Hoskinson is the founder of Cardano, one of the leading blockchains, and was a co-founder of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world by market cap.



Due to regulatory clarity 1,290 crypto businesses were formed in Switzerland to the tune of 380B USD. USA would have a trillion if it not for the Biden administration (SEC Chair Gensler) attacking crypto's rise for the past four years.

Yeah it’s weird how anti-crypto Biden specifically is. I mean, he clearly doesn’t know anything about it, but to listen to that snake Gensler is a shame. Vetoing that last crypto bill was very out of left field.
 
Crypto...the new ideologically conservative enterprise <36>
 
