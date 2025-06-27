Aegon Spengler
This guy just has to be a top the headlines no matter what. If he’s not threatening to annex someone, he’s dropping bombs or pulling out of trade talks.
From Google:
It’s time for Canada to move on from its partnership with the USA. Deals with the Trump administration might as well be toilet paper. He illegally violates his own deals whenever he feels like and then goes after his own courts for trying to enforce the deals he himself made.
Trump says he's pulling back from the bilateral trade discussions because Canada plans to move ahead with its digital services tax (DST), which requires major web companies to pay a special tax.
Speaking briefly to reporters while leaving his office, Carney said he had not spoken to Trump since the president seemed to torpedo the trade talks.
"We'll continue to conduct these complex negotiations in the best interest of Canadians," Carney said. He did not address a reporter's question about whether his government is prepared to drop the DST — something the Business Council of Canada is calling on Ottawa to do in exchange for U.S. tariff relief.”
From Google:
The DST is intended to capture revenue from digital services that rely on the engagement, data, and content contributions of Canadian users
Last edited: