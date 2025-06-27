Economy Crybaby Trump pulls out of Canadian trade talks over digital services tax (DST)

This guy just has to be a top the headlines no matter what. If he’s not threatening to annex someone, he’s dropping bombs or pulling out of trade talks.





Trump says he's pulling back from the bilateral trade discussions because Canada plans to move ahead with its digital services tax (DST), which requires major web companies to pay a special tax.

Speaking briefly to reporters while leaving his office, Carney said he had not spoken to Trump since the president seemed to torpedo the trade talks.

"We'll continue to conduct these complex negotiations in the best interest of Canadians," Carney said. He did not address a reporter's question about whether his government is prepared to drop the DST — something the Business Council of Canada is calling on Ottawa to do in exchange for U.S. tariff relief.”
From Google:

The DST is intended to capture revenue from digital services that rely on the engagement, data, and content contributions of Canadian users
It’s time for Canada to move on from its partnership with the USA. Deals with the Trump administration might as well be toilet paper. He illegally violates his own deals whenever he feels like and then goes after his own courts for trying to enforce the deals he himself made.

 
what a baby this guy is. And a shitty liar.

When has canada charged a 400% tariff for shitty, hormone-filled American milk?

Trump claims they have been charging up to a 400% tariff for years. What inflamatory horseshit.

The art of the deal, ladies and gents! Rile up a bunch of tension and storm out of upcoming tradetalks based on misrepresented half-truths.

winning! Great again!
 
It's a retroactive tax on American companies back to 2022 to the tune of $3 billion. Essentially money that would be going into the US system is instead going to go to Canada because of this. Why wouldn't Trump be mad at the net effect of losing $3 billion in America to Canada retroactively back to 2022?

You'd probably be mad if the government overcharged you $100 on your taxes.
 
Scheme said:
It's a retroactive tax on American companies back to 2022 to the tune of $3 billion. Essentially money that would be going into the US system is instead going to go to Canada because of this. Why wouldn't Trump be mad at the net effect of losing $3 billion in America to Canada retroactively back to 2022?

You'd probably be mad if the government overcharged you $100 on your taxes.
If it means raging against Trump, these libs are fine being cucked by Canada or the IRS.
 
You sound angry.

Count to ten and then go drink some milk before your nap.
 
Liberals love their taxes.

It's so weird that people are so attached to the idea of spending a good chunk of their lives at work, only so they can give a large chunk of that money away for other people to waste.

If you guys love taxes so much, why don't you band together and just start sending extra money to the government like you would a charity? If you don't think your government is bringing in enough money, then step up and start writing them checks.
 
RoastBeast said:
Liberals love their taxes.

It's so weird that people are so attached to the idea of spending a good chunk of their lives at work, only so they can give a large chunk of that money away for other people to waste.

If you guys love taxes so much, why don't you band together and just start sending extra money to the government like you would a charity? If you don't think your government is bringing in enough money, then step up and start writing them checks.
Let's just do away with all forms of tax, privatize everything because corporate America is the only solution
 
It was implemented a year ago and Trump is just catching wind of it now LOL

Because he's a fucking idiot.

Edit: either that or it's just an excuse for what he thinks is a strong negotiating tactic--also idiotic.
 
RoastBeast said:
Liberals love their taxes.

It's so weird that people are so attached to the idea of spending a good chunk of their lives at work, only so they can give a large chunk of that money away for other people to waste.

If you guys love taxes so much, why don't you band together and just start sending extra money to the government like you would a charity? If you don't think your government is bringing in enough money, then step up and start writing them checks.
Probably because your idea is stupid.

Liberals have to be the tax people because Republicans haven't balanced the federal budget since Eisenhower. Almost 7 decades now.
 
BoomStronk said:
what a baby this guy is. And a shitty liar.

When has canada charged a 400% tariff for shitty, hormone-filled American milk?

Trump claims they have been charging up to a 400% tariff for years. What inflamatory horseshit.
It absolutely is true you fucking dolt, this has been something Canadians have been up in arms over for years, we put all Canadians in a bad spot just so some rich diary cartels can stay rich.
Satanical Eve said:
Let's just do away with all forms of tax, privatize everything because corporate America is the only solution
Canadians pay close to 50% tax all in, do you think that is too much or not enough ?
Andy Capp said:
It was implemented a year ago and Trump is just catching wind of it now LOL

Because he's a fucking idiot.

Edit: either that or it's just an excuse for what he thinks is a strong negotiating tactic--also idiotic.
The Liberals were also asked during negotiations to remove the retroactive aspect and instead they refuse, this is one of 3 measures the Liberals launched against the US during the recent negotiations.

Carney is going to be desperate to find more revenue sources as his government of fiscal responsibility suspiciously requires more resources than every government before.

I think it's about time to realize Carney is intentionally sabotaging trade negotiations as well as our relationship with the US.
 
