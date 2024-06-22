  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Crows Evolve New Blond Look

PurpleStorm

PurpleStorm

purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Dec 20, 2016
Messages
29,401
Reaction score
77,400

Crows Evolve New Blond Look Concluding 17-Million-Year Goth Phase​

PublishedMarch 2, 2022

Image for article titled Crows Evolve New Blond Look Concluding 17-Million-Year Goth Phase

BERKELEY, CA—Explaining that the moody species had matured, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley announced Wednesday that crows had evolved a new blond look after concluding their 17-million-year goth phase. “Finally, after millions of years of unnecessary angst and aggression, the Corvus brachyrhynchos has decided to grow up and act and look like the adult birds they are,” said evolutionary scientist Professor Julia Hastings, adding thatcrows’ entire attitude as a species had been rather embarrassing, from the black feathers, to their terrible cawing, to their obsession with blood and gore. “Ever since crows decided to branch off as a species and become goth, they’ve been super performative about their anger, making a point of bullying smaller birdsand only hanging out with other goth birds. But now that they’ve grown up and lost the shock factor, they almost seem ashamed about it all.” At press time, the crows were seen sporting beautiful blond feathers, singing upbeat songs, and staring judgmentally at vultures who were eating roadkill.

www.theonion.com

Crows Evolve New Blond Look Concluding 17-Million-Year Goth Phase

BERKELEY, CA—Explaining that the moody species had matured, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley announced Wednesday that crows had evolved a new blond look after concluding their 17-million-year goth phase. “Finally, after millions of years of unnecessary angst and aggression...
www.theonion.com www.theonion.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International The Push to Conserve 30 Percent of the Planet: What’s at Stake?
Replies
4
Views
262
ColemanwastheGOAT
ColemanwastheGOAT

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,942
Messages
55,727,736
Members
174,912
Latest member
welcome2dajungle

Share this page

Back
Top