Crowdstrike re-entering all time highs less than a year after blue screen deathwave

Why?! I work in tech and have not even heard of them until their big FAIL ass moment in July of 2024. Their stock rallied to an all time high last February and after the recent market drop, they're reclaiming that ATH, and will likely make a new stock price highs for the rest of 2025.


How come they're even in business? Oh yeah, they are ran by ex-FBI and probably CIA/NSA employees as well.

CrowdStrike_blue_screen_of_death.png
 
Why?! I work in tech and have not even heard of them until their big FAIL ass moment in July of 2024. Their stock rallied to an all time high last February and after the recent market drop, they're reclaiming that ATH, and will likely make a new stock price highs for the rest of 2025.
How is that possible when all day every day we're bombarded with stories about how it's the great depression 2.0?
 
How is that possible when all day every day we're bombarded with stories about how it's the great depression 2.0?
The billionaires like buying tech stocks regardless of what the rest of the world's conditions are in. And there are strong signals quantitative easing will be on the way as a response to the shaky world economy.

But you'd think CrowdStrike won't be part of that because of their recent history. It's so odd, would Apple stock do an all time high if the Iphone 16 sold half of their expectations?
 
I jumped in when it dropped to $265 after the fuck up last July but then I chickened out and jumped back out as it continued to free fall, I really gotta learn to trust my grapefruits, they never are wrong, it seems
 
All I know is apparently they are cunts to work for, know a couple of ex employees.
 
Biz-tech answer, when you calculate how much potential damage they save the companies and the cost of switching, they're still viewed as a good vendor.
 
How you work in tech and never heard of CrowdStrike? Lol.

Anyway, I am no expert, but my understanding is that cybersecurity is one of the fastest growing industries. So it makes sense that the stock price is going up.
 
How you work in tech and never heard of CrowdStrike? Lol.

Anyway, I am no expert, but my understanding is that cybersecurity is one of the fastest growing industries. So it makes sense that the stock price is going up.
For my past two jobs most of the tech employees were issued Macs, which I hate, but I suppose its because of this the two employers weren't compromised by the blue screen deathwave.
 
For my past two jobs most of the tech employees were issued Macs, which I hate, but I suppose its because of this the two employers weren't compromised by the blue screen deathwave.
My office, like many others, was affected by the blue screen. But I remember the IT guys resolved it fairly quickly, like by the end of day. CrowdStrike really fucked up bad, but it did not last long and our office did not suffer any permanent consequences. Still, inexcusable for a cybersecurity firm, lol.
 
