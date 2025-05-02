Crowdstrike re-entering all time highs less than a year after blue screen deathwave

SSgt Dickweed
Why?! I work in tech and have not even heard of them until their big FAIL ass moment in July of 2024. Their stock rallied to an all time high last February and after the recent market drop, they're reclaiming that ATH, and will likely make a new stock price highs for the rest of 2025.
How come they're even in business? Oh yeah, they are ran by ex-FBI and probably CIA/NSA employees as well.
