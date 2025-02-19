Cross training Karate with Boxing took a long time for the muscle memory to sort out

Intermission
I dont recommend doing both at the same time from my own experience.
These days I can switch on and off because I have done both enough times separately..
but back then karate constantly cropped up in boxing even when I didnt intend for it.
Guys with no background had better fundamentals than me, because they only knew one way of punching.
I could have gone by using my karate in sparring but it wouldnt be any point doing boxing then, since I wanted to learn something new.
Did you guys have a similiar experience?
