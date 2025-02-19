  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Cross training Karate with Boxing took a long time for the muscle memory to sort out

I dont recommend doing both at the same time from my own experience.

These days I can switch on and off because I have done both enough times separately..

but back then karate constantly cropped up in boxing even when I didnt intend for it.

Guys with no background had better fundamentals than me, because they only knew one way of punching.

I could have gone by using my karate in sparring but it wouldnt be any point doing boxing then, since I wanted to learn something new.

Did you guys have a similiar experience?
 
Mi di same way fam sumtaym mi troe a hook but instead of a hook ting a slap mi nuh allowed fi do BBJ no more cuz of dat 🚫 🥋😢 accuracy crisp tho no fouls 🎯🚫♣️
 
It's cause you can't fight. You're also skiny. I saw the kick video and you do the most useless pause after kicking. Like 5 full seconds. Noone who can fight and spar for real would practice throwing a kick than waiting with their back turned for 5 whole seconds. You can't talk like some expertise here, you can't fight with the basics. You are a dojo guy or self tought.
 
Like you went to 5 boxing classes ?
Than go to kickboxing where you can use karate and boxing
 
