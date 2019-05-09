  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Crocs...

JOE QUEEF

JOE QUEEF

just got my first pair of these things and they are comfy as fuck. And cheap! Who knew?

Best part is the fam HATES them.

Oh lol, lol.

{<redford}
 
I know, right ?

* hangs head *

Owned a couple of pairs. Bought another pair to wear on holiday this year. Very comfy and cheap. Wear for 2 weeks , no break in period , then bin them..
 
they are too comfortable to give a fuck what other people think
 
Gators
thumb_CL1086W8_R01_C04.jpg
 
Good enough for Natalie Dormer.

Natalie-Dormer-02_%281%29.jpg


I keep a pair in my truck to save muddying up my mats with work boots.
Keep a pair by the back door for going out in the garden to play with the dog.

Forgot to swap when I got out of the truck last night and did a dog training class in my suede crocs, felt like I was coming out to everyone there.
 
Oh no sherbro, I’m being buried with these. Eternal comfort and trolling.
 
best thing to wear at home,
on the beach

not sure I would do groceries with those tho...
 
They're good for the beach, my daughters have some. I've yet to try any on.
 
even she cannot make them look good. they look like clown shoes on her feet.

<{clintugh}>
 
They are perfect footwear IMO. Slip on and off, comfy as fuck, you can hose them off outside. I wear mine all summer.
 
The newer crocs design are less repulsive.

712ma-9fprL._UL1500_.jpg
 
I love how people are beginning to be more honest about them. They're the nickelback of footwear. If they're comfy af why would some asshat's opinion would matter if you're gonna wear them or not.





You still won't catch me dead wearing them.
 
Hell naw. I cant even do the james brown in them.
 
