I know, right ?
* hangs head *
Wear for 2 weeks , no break in period , then bin them..
Forgot to swap when I got out of the truck last night and did a dog training class in my suede crocs, felt like I was coming out to everyone there.
even she cannot make them look good. they look like clown shoes on her feet.Good enough for Natalie Dormer.
I keep a pair in my truck to save muddying up my mats with work boots.
Keep a pair by the back door for going out in the garden to play with the dog.
Forgot to swap when I got out of the truck last night and did a dog training class in my suede crocs, felt like I was coming out to everyone there.
even she cannot make them look good. they look like clown shoes on her feet.