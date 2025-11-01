CroCop " Pound for Pound doesn't make sense"

P4P was invented so the imp weight class fighters could feel good about themselves and pretend the Brock Lesnar types of the world wouldn't put them into living death :rolleyes:
hylz.gif
 
Imp you say. Level 1 Creature. Fodder. Unless you sacrifice them for demon hoarding. I never got to pull that off. Homm 3 is complicated.
Screenshot_20251101_162557_Chrome.jpg
 
Lesnar got his ass handed to him by Cain, who by all accounts was a overstuffed MW

Jon Jones and DC could beat every HW on the roster and both are natural LHW’s.
 
The thing is HW and the lighter weights are just different. You wouldnt fight like say Zabit at HW cos that shit aint gonna fly. I remember when Travis Browne was doin all that Corey Sandhagen movement and im like bro, your 6 foot 7, you dont need to be doin that shit it dont make no sense
 
Yeah, it's always been a bit of a marketing/charity thing, to elevate smaller fighters to mythical badasses. What does it really even mean anyways? A great lightweight fighter is just that. Great at applying their skills in a certain weight class. Putting some stupid "P4P" label on them, suggests that they are far more than that, and possess more skills than...people who would absolutely maul them in a fight. As if their weaknesses from their size and weight, somehow don't count the same as it does for bigger fighters. A HW fighter could be undefeated for 30 fights, but some smaller fighter that would get killed by that guy, will get the P4P label, as if they're technically better because their weight allows them to move faster.

It's all so dumb.
 
The best part of that moment is left out of the GIF. Brock's sweet high ankle socks. Not says badass like a guy flexing in grandpa socks.
 
You are just comparing guys across weight classes its really not that serious. Everyone knows HWs would win in an actual fight

You are not saying "wow look how good Mighty Mouse would be at heavyweight" lol. THats how a muppet would think of "pound for pound"
 
It's about p4p not about if LW is good. LW is good. Just the fantasy concept of P4P that can't be demonstrated. It is ok but also ok to not accept it. While being a fan of all fighters for their skill.
 
