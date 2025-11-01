CroCop " Pound for Pound doesn't make sense"

Yeah, it's always been a bit of a marketing/charity thing, to elevate smaller fighters to mythical badasses. What does it really even mean anyways? A great lightweight fighter is just that. Great at applying their skills in a certain weight class. Putting some stupid "P4P" label on them, suggests that they are far more than that, and possess more skills than...people who would absolutely maul them in a fight. As if their weaknesses from their size and weight, somehow don't count the same as it does for bigger fighters. A HW fighter could be undefeated for 30 fights, but some smaller fighter that would get killed by that guy, will get the P4P label, as if they're technically better because their weight allows them to move faster.



It's all so dumb.