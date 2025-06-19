Cro Cop's 20 year old son is an ABSOLUTE UNIT

Uber TS level genetics

6eyrB6T.jpeg


He allegedly goes toe to toe with country's best kickboxers and outworks everyone in the gym, based on what former PFL HW champ Ante Delija said
 
Usada approved no doubt
Was trying to remember if Cro Cop ever tested positive and apparently he did. I guess that slipped my mind.

Hopefully his son is doing it smart if he is and not overdoing it to make his body shutdown natural T production.

But let's dream for a bit - imagine Cro Cop's killer instinct and standup prowess with actual offensive grappling capabilities. Throw in a better chin and that is a SCARY man.
 
Was trying to remember if Cro Cop ever tested positive and apparently he did. I guess that slipped my mind.

Hopefully his son is doing it smart if he is and not overdoing it to make his body shutdown natural T production.

But let's dream for a bit - imagine Cro Cop's killer instinct and standup prowess with actual offensive grappling capabilities. Throw in a better chin and that is a SCARY man.
Is he in any orgs yet?
Given the ufc have basically abandoned drug testing at this point I think he'll be fine.
 
No, he did not fail, but he was banned :) - he admitted that he used HGH.

Quote from wiki: "Though, the test results came back negative. However, his admission of guilt to UFC staff led to his USADA suspension. Filipović claimed he took HGH on a doctor's advice to heal a shoulder injury."

Seems he was clean outside of that recovery, otherwise he would act surprised and played picogram game.
 
