usernamee said: I remember Werdum telling some crazy story from his time traiing there. I can't remember wtf it was, it was something like first day of training he ate a kick from Crocop that broke a shitload of ribs or something but there was more to the story than that



anybody member this ? Click to expand...

Some of my favorite Mirko lore is the quasi bromance he and Werdum had. Here is a short podcast clip (with Wandy) of Fabricio talking about living in Croatia. I'm hoping one day we get the two of them together on one of these things to talk about old times.Right here, Mirko ripped the muscle of Werdums thigh during sparring even though he was wearing two shinguardsWerdum gives a little detail I'll shed some light on, call it a useless fact. He says that Mirko's house is four stories and "still being built." He didn't mean that it was getting a 5th story and that Mirko was building a tower to kick people from, but in the Balkans there are certain taxes you pay on a "finished" property which are higher than one "being built" which is why all across the Balkans you'll see houses that never quite finish their outer layer in order to fall into the lower category. It's so common that's it's a meme across the region.One last personally relatable part about Fabricio talking about living there is the RUDE doctors and the stupid little metal tray they give you to hold under your nose in case something falls out which should or shouldn't.I was stabbed through the nose when I was 17-18 (head mooment saved my life) and had that same stupid little tray that seemingly all otolaryngologists over there use.