Rumored Cro Cop vs Mark Hunt set for Titans Tournament in Tokyo?

Yes, believe or not, it is not 2005 Pride nor 2014 UFC.

Apparently, there will be some kind of a tournament which will be held in Japan, and first fight announced is this one between Mark Hunt and Mirko Cro Cop.

There is not too much information, but it will be called Titans Tournament and it will gather legends of fighting. Gabriel Rapisadra, who shared this post, is one of the owners of Bare Knuckle FC.

As I could see, none of the Croatian media currently knows in which discipline this fight will be, but they assume it will be boxing exhibition.

I can say that I hope it will be some kind of the exhibition. LOL
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
i thought cro cop had some crazy injury and was warned by doctors that he can't even spar?

either way, let's go!!!
He had a stroke. If this indeed happens it's going to end very badly.

Though seeing how they worded it on the post I assume it's not actually combat of any kind.
 
Pretty sure it is some fan fun!
Mirco had som blood vessels break inside his brain and is smart enough to never go hard after that.
 
Thesnake101 said:
He had a stroke. If this indeed happens it's going to end very badly.

Though seeing how they worded it on the post I assume it's not actually combat of any kind
oh damn, thats terrible. yea wonder what this will be then? some sort of fake wrestling thing?
 
Thesnake101 said:
He had a stroke. If this indeed happens it's going to end very badly.

Though seeing how they worded it on the post I assume it's not actually combat of any kind.
Ah! A hemorrhagic stroke is a type of stroke that involves bleeding in the brain, while a stroke is a broader term encompassing any interruption of blood flow to the brain, including ischemic strokes caused by blockages. In essence, a hemorrhagic stroke is a stroke, but a stroke isn't necessarily a hemorrhagic stroke; it could also be an ischemic stroke.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Ah! A hemorrhagic stroke is a type of stroke that involves bleeding in the brain, while a stroke is a broader term encompassing any interruption of blood flow to the brain, including ischemic strokes caused by blockages. In essence, a hemorrhagic stroke is a stroke, but a stroke isn't necessarily a hemorrhagic stroke; it could also be an ischemic stroke.
I thought all strokes where ischemic!
The things you learn from favorite fighters brains starting to bleed.
Sherdog! It's never to late to look like a fool.
 
Here are the odds so far:

- 3500 - Stroke in less than 2 rounds
- 6300 - Heart attack in less than 1 round
 
This sounds like it's going to be a video game event; is there actually going to be physicality??

Horrible for both if there is... are we all forgetting Mark Hunt claims he was stalked by a hooded shadow figure for years? He is the poster boy for CTE and Cro Cop had a life threatening stroke... hope no one watches this
 
Titans..

Is that what they call old guys in combat sports, now?

“Masters” sports are pretty cool. It’s for people of all skill levels so they can still be able to compete in most sports. But you have to be at least 40 years old.

These athletes can still compete. They don’t just have to stop doing something they’ve done for most of their entire lives. Just because they’re no longer in their prime.

There is no way that any kind of full contact combat sport should ever have a “Masters” division.
 
Headgear and body punches only?
Arm wrestling?
Tug of war?
Some type of spartan race?

Im intrigued by what it could be. But please no full contact to the head....
 
