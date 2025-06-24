



Yes, believe or not, it is not 2005 Pride nor 2014 UFC.



Apparently, there will be some kind of a tournament which will be held in Japan, and first fight announced is this one between Mark Hunt and Mirko Cro Cop.



There is not too much information, but it will be called Titans Tournament and it will gather legends of fighting. Gabriel Rapisadra, who shared this post, is one of the owners of Bare Knuckle FC.



As I could see, none of the Croatian media currently knows in which discipline this fight will be, but they assume it will be boxing exhibition.



I can say that I hope it will be some kind of the exhibition. LOL