  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Cro Cop looking MASSIVE

He´s a gym addict. If his neck artery held up he probably would do another fight soon. He said training is like being a prisoner, after 20 years you wanna go back to jail / gym.
 
Very good physical form 👍🏾 likely from drinking lots of milk and follow proper life discipline haanji🥛💪🏽
 
Didn't he have a heart scare a couple of years back? I hope he's taking it easy sauce wise.

Also, any new pics of his jacked son who I guess is also an MMA fighter?

He was looking TST!
 
usernamee said:
Didn't he have a heart scare a couple of years back? I hope he's taking it easy sauce wise.

Also, any new pics of his jacked son who I guess is also an MMA fighter?

He was looking TST!
Click to expand...
it was a brain stroke cause of a neck artery. I mean him and Tyson always did those neck rolls if you remember. But just fighting +100 times has something to do with it. He never had published heart issues. He had knee issues.
 
Regular old guy on steroids or TRT
 
usernamee said:
Didn't he have a heart scare a couple of years back? I hope he's taking it easy sauce wise.

Also, any new pics of his jacked son who I guess is also an MMA fighter?

He was looking TST!
Click to expand...
I was gonna say, he looks juiced to the gills. That's a lifestyle choice and not a healthy one for someone his age.
 
Trabaho said:
it was a brain stroke cause of a neck artery. I mean him and Tyson always did those neck rolls if you remember. But just fighting +100 times has something to do with it. He never had published heart issues. He had knee issues.
Click to expand...

Aha, I remembered heart for some reason.
 
Too bad Fedor wasn't part of his revenge tour... But glad he left before the sport killed him
 
Xoleth said:
Regular old guy on steroids or TRT
Click to expand...
He did a lifetime of hard training. Am not part of the steroid crowd. Heard some pople take roids and you can´t even tell. One co worker did it and he looked impressive, even with his lazy machine training. We trained a couple times together. So just steroids is not the same as all the training he did, he isn´t a bodybuilder either. Just taking steroids doesn´t make you a world class fighter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,467
Messages
57,666,022
Members
175,792
Latest member
dirty sweater

Share this page

Back
Top