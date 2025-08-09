TST (Thick Sold and Tight)
Looking better than he ever looked before. So glad he retired on a nice 10 fight win streak.
it was a brain stroke cause of a neck artery. I mean him and Tyson always did those neck rolls if you remember. But just fighting +100 times has something to do with it. He never had published heart issues. He had knee issues.Didn't he have a heart scare a couple of years back? I hope he's taking it easy sauce wise.
I was gonna say, he looks juiced to the gills. That's a lifestyle choice and not a healthy one for someone his age.Didn't he have a heart scare a couple of years back? I hope he's taking it easy sauce wise.
He did a lifetime of hard training. Am not part of the steroid crowd. Heard some pople take roids and you can´t even tell. One co worker did it and he looked impressive, even with his lazy machine training. We trained a couple times together. So just steroids is not the same as all the training he did, he isn´t a bodybuilder either. Just taking steroids doesn´t make you a world class fighter.Regular old guy on steroids or TRT
even if he had Acai for breakfast you didn´t do 10% of his training did you. Probably less than 5%. He trained like for 30 years mostly 2x a day.Acia strikes again!