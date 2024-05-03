Critique on heavy bag ?

biscuitsbrah said: Looks good. Maybe take your time and pick a better pace. Feels a little rushed imo. Dont just throw just to throw.

Take a second in between longer combos. Maybe do a pivot or some head movement, which you do, but maybe slow it down and smooth it out.

Single shots have at it. I’m not a boxer but I know that boxing isn’t just about cardio, it’s about managing your energy/pace correctly too.



I also don’t like the 1-2-1-2’s at the end. Trying too hard to be fast, not enough length and power. I would slow it down a little and get more realistic punches off on the 1-2-1-2’s. When you do the 1-2-3’s it’s a low slower but a lot more “realistic” and looks better.





Overall I like the form and what I’m seeing though Click to expand...

good work! how long have you been training striking? have you had any training in boxing specifically?criticismif you are just trying to work on your hands a couple things. your smothering your jabs and straights by getting to close. also you arent maximizing that pivot on the right by not gettign extension, and getting that turn in the shoulder and throwing from there. Your straights also have a prominant elbow flare or chicken wing.do you know how to throw uppercuts on the bag? you threw many right hooks but zero uppercuts, that seems like a missed opportunity considering the importance and heirarchy of the punches.your hooks have a pretty big cocking motion, but i am guessing this might be more prominant because of the pace and speed you are trying to operate at. another result of that focus is if you look at the footage your head is pretty much stationary straight up and you even drift forward like that. needless to say that is a big no-no as it is a classic way to catch a huge punch straight to the dome.your foot work is a bit flawed or not really standard and it seems like you are uncomfortable or just dont know how to pivot to the left.praise:good pop on your punches, and you must be in good shape that pace was making me tired just watchingkeep at it man, a good thing an old coach of mine would tell me because i had a thing for hooks and speed was"dont do things fast and bad, instead do them slow and right and when you can do them fast and good youll be dangerous." i didnt listen because i thought enough speed would overcome that but i aint no pac and i got my ass whooped a couple times because of the bad habits i developed.I dont disagree with your advice but i am just talking more froma philosophical perspective.but the heavybag is really just a tool and trying to get real complicated or floweryon it seems like not the best use of time especially if you are doing a full workout with stuff like sparring, partner drills, partnered shadow boxing etc.. those exercises are much better for developing timing and distancethe bag in that case is a great conditioning toolso using it for a high pace etc is not bad if you arent making too many mistakes.look at this footage this is Ricardo Lopez hitting the bag and he is considered one of the finest technicians in the sports history, hell some fans even say he is the most technically sound boxer.his bag work is mostly just endurance based and it is sandwiched between stuff like sparring, double end bag etc..a key note is even though it isnt the prettiest you tell that he does try to get full extension on his punches etc..