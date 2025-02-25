CRISPR gene editing could lead to treatment for down syndrome

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 31,041
- Reaction score
- 43,899
So this is pretty cool.
People with down syndrome are born with an extra chromosome and soon we might be able to snip out that extra one to treat the condition.
Now if/when this treatment actually works, it would be super interesting to see what happens to the patient. Like if he's a full grown person already, would it have little to no effect? Or would you literally see changes in him over time?
People with down syndrome are born with an extra chromosome and soon we might be able to snip out that extra one to treat the condition.
CRISPR Snips Away Extra Chromosomes, Offering New Hope for Down Syndrome Treatment
Scientists are exploring gene editing as a way to correct trisomy at the cellular level. Using CRISPR-Cas9, researchers successfully removed extra copies of chromosome 21 in Down syndrome cell lines, restoring normal gene expression. This breakthrough suggests that, with further development, simi
scitechdaily.com
Scientists are exploring gene editing as a way to correct trisomy at the cellular level. Using CRISPR-Cas9, researchers successfully removed extra copies of chromosome 21 in Down syndrome cell lines, restoring normal gene expression.
This breakthrough suggests that, with further development, similar approaches could be applied to neurons and glial cells, offering a potential treatment for those with the condition.
Now if/when this treatment actually works, it would be super interesting to see what happens to the patient. Like if he's a full grown person already, would it have little to no effect? Or would you literally see changes in him over time?