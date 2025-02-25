  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

CRISPR gene editing could lead to treatment for down syndrome

So this is pretty cool.

People with down syndrome are born with an extra chromosome and soon we might be able to snip out that extra one to treat the condition.

CRISPR Snips Away Extra Chromosomes, Offering New Hope for Down Syndrome Treatment

Scientists are exploring gene editing as a way to correct trisomy at the cellular level. Using CRISPR-Cas9, researchers successfully removed extra copies of chromosome 21 in Down syndrome cell lines, restoring normal gene expression. This breakthrough suggests that, with further development, simi
Scientists are exploring gene editing as a way to correct trisomy at the cellular level. Using CRISPR-Cas9, researchers successfully removed extra copies of chromosome 21 in Down syndrome cell lines, restoring normal gene expression.

This breakthrough suggests that, with further development, similar approaches could be applied to neurons and glial cells, offering a potential treatment for those with the condition.
Now if/when this treatment actually works, it would be super interesting to see what happens to the patient. Like if he's a full grown person already, would it have little to no effect? Or would you literally see changes in him over time?
 
Probably would work in utero or in vitro
 
What's with all the almost sexy down syndrome chicks on IG lately? Anyone else getting that algorithm?
 
