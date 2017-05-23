  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Crisis in Philippines: martial law declared

mcveteran81

mcveteran81

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.rt.com/document/59245c18c461880e418b4580/amp

Militants affiliated with Islamic State are vying for control of the city of Marawi in the Philippines. President Rodrigo Duterte put the island of Mindanao under martial law, ordered in special forces and cut short his state visit to Russia.

Islamist-extremist insurgents from the Maute group are engaging government forces in firefights and the area, which boasts a population of 200,000, is now on lockdown, according to Philippines authorities.

Discuss or don't.

@ShinkanPo I hope your okay brother, I'm praying for you man.
 
IS is going to go all out since it's a no prisoners taken situation.
 
Facebook posts by Marawi residents depict photos of fighters, clad in black, moving through streets while heavily armed. Local media reports the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) flag flies over a medical center while other residents are tweeting that buildings have been set ablaze and roads blocked.

President Duterte declared martial law for a 60-day period. Authorities have asked the public not to share any information which could “compromise operational security.”

A government official said in a press conference Tuesday that the whole of Marawi city has been blacked out with snipers patrolling the streets as government troops continue to engage with the insurgents.
 
I don't see this attempt at a "revolution" going far. Many things can be said about Duterte, perhaps not a lot of it overly positive, but he's probably the man for the job when it comes to handling scumbags like this.
 
I can't wait to see how heavy-handed Duterte gets on these theocratic scumbags.

This is one area in which ruling with an iron fist comes in handy.
 
Well with all his faults at least he will go in and clean house on this.

I hope the loss of innocent lives is very small.
 
uppercutbus said:
IS is going to go all out since it's a no prisoners taken situation.
Truth be told ISIS is losing badly in the middle east.

However this group isnt ISIS its a terrorist organization that suports ISIS but its not an actual group of ISIS fighters

This shows desperation to me tbh. ISIS is losing massive amounts of it's territory and its capital of Raqqa is probably goig to fall within a month or two. Taking over village like this isnt going to help them
 
TheGreatA said:
I don't see this attempt at a "revolution" going far. Many things can be said about Duterte, perhaps not a lot of it overly positive, but he's probably the man for the job when it comes to handling scumbags like this.
Exactly. Im actually very much looking forward to what duterte does. One of those guy who really shows no mercy for this kind of crap
 
Filipinos arent pushovers like arabs, im sure they will stomp ISIS in no time.
 
Rod1 said:
Filipinos arent pushovers like arabs, im sure they will stomp ISIS in no time.
We're not going to be seeing pink balloons of solidarity for this one. The military is going to do their thing vs. these guys
 
I don't think fucking with Dirty Harry is the right move for them right now....
 
S Class said:
We're not going to be seeing pink balloons of solidarity for this one. The military is going to do their thing vs. these guys
To be fair, if the UK were invaded through pure military means (and not unpredictable terroristic procedures) I'm sure it'd be easier to stomp them out.
 
While I like to see some dead terrorist. Being incredibly brutal against the Muslim and terrorist is not a long term solution either.
Thailand has been doing that for 30 years.
With over 6000 casualties in the last 10 years (official Thai numbers who know how high they really are).
Also, it's not a straight up Islamist terror here it also has a strong Nationalistic element.
 
