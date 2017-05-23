Crisis in Philippines: martial law declared

mcveteran81
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.rt.com/document/59245c18c461880e418b4580/amp
Militants affiliated with Islamic State are vying for control of the city of Marawi in the Philippines. President Rodrigo Duterte put the island of Mindanao under martial law, ordered in special forces and cut short his state visit to Russia.
Islamist-extremist insurgents from the Maute group are engaging government forces in firefights and the area, which boasts a population of 200,000, is now on lockdown, according to Philippines authorities.
Discuss or don't.
@ShinkanPo I hope your okay brother, I'm praying for you man.
