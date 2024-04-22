Social Crisis' at Columbia University forces classes online, arrests at Yale College campuses are becoming battle grounds for Hamas and Israel

www.usatoday.com

'Crisis' at Columbia University forces classes online, arrests at Yale: Live updates

Following a weekend of protests, Columbia University announced classes will be held virtually while police arrested students at Yale University.
www.usatoday.com

The announcement comes after days of protests at the school which have raised concerns for the safety of the university's Jewish students and fueled a national debate over student demonstrations as campuses across the country grapple with growing unrest over the war in Gaza. Yale police arrested dozens of students on Monday after they declined to clear an encampment and Harvard closed its main lawn area to the public in anticipation of protests..

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, met with Columbia University President Minouche Shafik Monday morning to discuss the security situation on the school’s Manhattan campus. In a video posted on X, the governor underscored the need to ensure students and faculty have the right to peacefully protest while also upholding human rights laws.

President Biden responds to 'alarming surge of Antisemitism' following protests

Following days of escalating protests at several major universities across the country, President Joe Biden urged Americans to speak out against an “alarming surge of Antisemitism” in the U.S.

"Silence is complicity," Biden said in a written statement Sunday night. "Even in recent days, we’ve seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews. This blatant Antisemitism is reprehensible and dangerous – and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country.



Columbia University is facing a full-blown crisis heading into Passover as a rabbi linked to the Ivy League school urged Jewish students to stay home and tense confrontations on campus sparked condemnation from the White House and New York officials.

The atmosphere is so charged that Columbia officials announced students can attend classes and even possibly take exams virtually starting Monday – the first day of Passover, a major Jewish holiday set to begin in the evening.

Tensions at Columbia, and many universities, have been high ever since the October 7 terror attack on Israel by Hamas. However, the situation at Columbia escalated in recent days after university officials testified before Congress last week about antisemitism on campus and pro-Palestinian protests on and near campus surged.

The latest crisis has opened Columbia President Minouche Shafik up to new attacks from her critics, with Republican US Rep. Elise Stefanik demanding she step down immediately because school leadership has “clearly lost control of its campus.”



Jewish students are being targeted according to reports and student safety has become a major concern.

Crazy stuff is happening at Izy League Schools because of a war in another country.
 
Izy league schools seem like a bad idea anyways. Anyways, university protests over political affairs is nothing new; and im not even sure the violence rate is of anything significant. I do wonder how many are actually students or just bad actors
 
this reminds me of a scene in community, where Annie and Britta were arguing about which was using their looks more in life, and the big black friend Shirley watching them from afar comments - "you're all so different, skinny bitches."
 
We have a serious cancer in our country. DEI preaches about micro-aggressions, but in these pro-Hamas events we have full blown racial terrorism and aspirations of genocide. Question is, do we have the will to kill the cancer?
 
As a country, I don't think we have the will or maybe even the desire to correct the course.
 
Wow, seeing some Jewish assistant professors and other staff have been locked out due to other staff that is anti-Jew. And students are also physically blocking them. What the fuck?

Saw a Jewish student was attacked at Yale too.

Yikes
 
I know a few places where they can argue and fight to their heart's desire.

Otherwise...

trump-donald-trump.gif
 
this is like...the first time I've ever seen a rightie on these boards have a measured rational response to a sensational story.

d35ef93c-2a8b-4c64-bb11-b896a846ebfe_text.gif
 
I went to an ivy-ish league school. I can’t imagine paying so much to attend one of these schools to be confronted with this. No way is anyone going to stop me from going where I want on my campus-especially non students. The school should only let students on campus at this point.
 
What exactly is an ivy-ish league school?
 
This is going to boil over.

200k in debt(which will be paid for by tax payers) to be bullied off campus by smooth brains.
 
Nah. I've been reading these boards for 15 years. Account or no account. Virtually every single sensational headline that gets posted in here sees righties buying in whole hog right off the jump and frothing at the mouth over it.

Those God damn furries in Utah are biting kids and puttin litter boxes in the schools!!! 😆
 
