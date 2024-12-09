Ngannou is greedy, there is a reason why all the other promotions had to pass the oportunity in sign him despite asking for his "worth", turns out he isn't worth what he thought.



I don't think the UFC played 3d chess, business wise Francis demands just didn't make any sense for any promotion.



It just all was just propaganda for the media to look like a martyr and the only ones dumbs as fuck to fall for it where the PFL guys.