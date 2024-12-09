Media Cris Cyborg asking Dana to take her back; PFL in massive trouble running out of money; I called it months ago that Ngannou would end PFL

K

koa pomaikai

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
458
Reaction score
1,160
Looks like PFL is on its last legs potentially. Their top fighters want out and Cris is asking Dana to take her back.





It’s not just Cris, a lot of their top fighters are asking for releases because PFL ain’t putting on events for them.

www.mmafighting.com

Patricio Pitbull asks for Bellator release due to inactivity: ‘They know they’re in the wrong’

One of the faces of Bellator could leave the promotion soon.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

This is what happens when you pay tens of millions to Ngannou who drew like 10k in PPVs causing you to hemmorage money.




Looks like releasing Ngannou was 3d chess move for Dana to kill off his competition.
 
Last edited:
I mean they are literally burning money every show even with Qatari investors
 
Kinda crazy that time after time promoters/ investors are willing to go va banque with those orgs. While it usually doesn't work.

I get you have to go big to make it, but still...
 
Ngannou is greedy, there is a reason why all the other promotions had to pass the oportunity in sign him despite asking for his "worth", turns out he isn't worth what he thought.

I don't think the UFC played 3d chess, business wise Francis demands just didn't make any sense for any promotion.

It just all was just propaganda for the media to look like a martyr and the only ones dumbs as fuck to fall for it where the PFL guys.
 
Last edited:
MMA promotions are impossible to make profitable and be fair to the fighters

Most boxing promotions even though they can give substantially more money to the headliners they still are operating at a loss most of the time.
 
Hehehe those oil trillionaires have endless amount of money
 
markantony20 said:
I mean they are literally burning money every show even with Qatari investors
Click to expand...
PFL was always a few shows away from bankruptcy, they bought into the Ngannou hype though and probably put all their money into Ngannou’s stardom working out… but Ngannou generated nothing for them, costing them millions in the process.. and now… well they f*cked lol.
 
NextGen said:
I'm not surprised.

Also, Ngannou getting annihilated against Joshua really made people care less about him (talking about the casuals mainly).
Click to expand...

they never cared about him anyway. his Fury ppv was 67.000 buys. Anthony Joshua was reportedly 4,600. for reference, Conor vs Mayweather did 4.3m.

people need to wake up, Ngannou isn't and never was a star.
 
svmr_db said:
Cyborg desperate as hell lol there's zero chance Dana brings her back given their history and her age, she's 39.
Click to expand...

That and there is no Women's Featherweight division anymore. Plus, the UFC is smart. So they will let PFL keep digging their hole and then come in and pick up people like Ditcheva, Eblen, Hughes and Ferreira.

I think one of PFL's biggest problems was that Donn Davis was not a fight fan and he is/was a venture capitalist from my understanding. VC's get a lot of credit for building things because they have so much money but they destroy a lot of businesses with their ways.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Looks like PFL is on its last legs potentially. Their top fighters want out and Cris is asking Dana to take her back.





It’s not just Cris, a lot of their top fighters are asking for releases because PFL ain’t putting on events for them.

www.mmafighting.com

Patricio Pitbull asks for Bellator release due to inactivity: ‘They know they’re in the wrong’

One of the faces of Bellator could leave the promotion soon.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

This is what happens when you pay tens of millions to Ngannou who drew like 10k in PPVs causing you to hemmorage money.




Looks like releasing Ngannou was 3d chess move for Dana to kill off his competition.
Click to expand...



If you want PPV numbers you have to fight in USA prime time hours with good names known by people.
 
koa pomaikai said:
They spent more on Ngannou’s contract than what Bellator cost them to purchase I’d bet lol.

They spent probably upwards of 10 million on the PFL super fight and made less than 500k in revenue on PPV. It f*cked them bad.
Click to expand...
They have no upcoming events except one. They can’t incorporate all this influx of talent during the regular season and the bellator overseas champion series bs is failing miserably already. That’s why all these top guys are asking for their release, pfl can’t book them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,227
Messages
56,633,955
Members
175,319
Latest member
Supra_Slik77

Share this page

Back
Top