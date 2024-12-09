koa pomaikai
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 458
- Reaction score
- 1,160
Looks like PFL is on its last legs potentially. Their top fighters want out and Cris is asking Dana to take her back.
It’s not just Cris, a lot of their top fighters are asking for releases because PFL ain’t putting on events for them.
This is what happens when you pay tens of millions to Ngannou who drew like 10k in PPVs causing you to hemmorage money.
Looks like releasing Ngannou was 3d chess move for Dana to kill off his competition.
It’s not just Cris, a lot of their top fighters are asking for releases because PFL ain’t putting on events for them.
Patricio Pitbull asks for Bellator release due to inactivity: ‘They know they’re in the wrong’
One of the faces of Bellator could leave the promotion soon.
www.mmafighting.com
This is what happens when you pay tens of millions to Ngannou who drew like 10k in PPVs causing you to hemmorage money.
Looks like releasing Ngannou was 3d chess move for Dana to kill off his competition.
Last edited: