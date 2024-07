Think he's talking about Jon Jones. I dont fault Tom but also Jon is basically like a cameo kinda guy for the UFC at this point. He needs to just retire he has literally nothing to prove and is holding up the division. JJ doesn't need to fight Stipe and Stipe is old news at this point.Proves nothing...JJ is the GOAT already. I do see Tom beating him at this point which is why Jon wont risk fighting him.