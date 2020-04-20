Cringeworthy Tattoos

I'm sure it has been done before, but MMA events aren't happening and news is slow these days.

Rather than necro a 10 year old thread, I decided to start a new one.

So, let's see what you think are some terrible MMA related tattoos.

The tattoos can be on a fighter, or on a fan.

I'll start.

0b761fd1133c18a5a648153965aafdbe.jpg

Dx-D_LwUUAAwIic.jpg

ZLRYG2VDH2TO2ULT7QDOHDFVJA.jpg

Sorry if any of these are permanently etched onto any of you Sherbros !
 
Damn! Tattooist even made the Ronda elbows pointy!
 
My God; those are awful. I had to think about which one I'd be more embarrassed to have on me...l think it'd be the UFC glove. At least the other one looks like it's in a place you could cover it.

You'd look like such a bell-end going to a job interview with a UFC glove tattoo.
 
13978.jpg

nintchdbpict000287120111.jpg

XykMrIL.jpg
conor-mcgregor-weigh.jpg

08_UFC_117_Weighin_Christian_Morecraft.jpg
(guys name is Morecraft)
 
Last edited:
That glove is dope I know a few keyboard warriors on here that trane ufc
 
if ya wanna impress the ladies be like Jon Jones bro

0XiCcXV.jpg
 
Look at this douche, just copying Conor’s tattoo exactly <45>
0826848A-CEC4-405F-9943-9228A5156AD0.jpeg
 
Basically every other MMA fighter.
It's more of an epidemic than in the NBA, LOL.

SPORT-PREVIEW-Megan-Anderson-UFC.jpg


Does this qualify? It think it does. I mean... WHY?
 
This one is amazing.
15F6D877-8DAE-4746-A236-1ABC58C07E2B.jpeg
 
BFoe said:
Look at this douche, just copying Conor’s tattoo exactly <45>
View attachment 762166
Click to expand...
Copied it poorly too, jesus.

I mean, if you're going to cock ride on someone - do it right for fuck sake.

OverCoronavirus Pressure said:
Morecraft's lettering is smushed, but still decently executed.
You just have to turn your head at an angle and close one eye.
Click to expand...

Maybe its more visible when he's jiggling around the cage, that could have been the thought process.
 
Are tattoo artists ever straight up with people and say something like “homie this is gonna look like shit” or do they just do the design no questions asked?
 
