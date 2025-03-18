Cringe Lord Silva

I see a lot of sherbros getting on this dude's nuts recently, and while I admit the guy has delivered some exciting fights (albeit against sub par competition), I don't understand the popularity when looking at this dude's personality.



I know this press conference happened last week but I'm a bit late to the party I guess, but fuck I don't see anyone talking about how cringe the guy was here:







Bringing the round globe was funny, but the whole talking over his opponent and barking, and just being obnoxious was difficult to watch, like just shut the fuck up dude, you're going up against an unpopular guy and the crowd is on your side, all you need to to is not be a complete idiot and he couldn't even manage that for more than 5 seconds.



Why is he not getting more backlash for his cringe, is it just because everyone hates Bryce right now?