Cringe Lord Silva

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
23,093
Reaction score
25,843
I see a lot of sherbros getting on this dude's nuts recently, and while I admit the guy has delivered some exciting fights (albeit against sub par competition), I don't understand the popularity when looking at this dude's personality.

I know this press conference happened last week but I'm a bit late to the party I guess, but fuck I don't see anyone talking about how cringe the guy was here:



Bringing the round globe was funny, but the whole talking over his opponent and barking, and just being obnoxious was difficult to watch, like just shut the fuck up dude, you're going up against an unpopular guy and the crowd is on your side, all you need to to is not be a complete idiot and he couldn't even manage that for more than 5 seconds.

Why is he not getting more backlash for his cringe, is it just because everyone hates Bryce right now?
 
I almost felt bad for the dude. Everyone was ready to hate on Bryce and boo him but Jean was so unbelievably cringey that they couldn't even get behind him. He tried so many times to get the crowd behind on the presser and then later at the event and it failed miserably each time.
 
usernamee said:
I almost felt bad for the dude. Everyone was ready to hate on Bryce and boo him but Jean was so unbelievably cringey that they couldn't even get behind him. He tried so many times to get the crowd behind on the presser and then later at the event and it failed miserably each time.
Click to expand...
He piled on way too much and it was cringe. I didn't care who won this one since I liked both dudes but now I gotta ride with thug nasty.
 
That was the first time I saw Jean Silva talk. My initial reaction was “what a meathead”.
 
yeah and he interrupted patricio pitbull's question to shout some stupid shit which made him look full of himself. He's a cool fighter so doesn't really matter though
 
payton said:
Ofc you side with Hitchell..
Click to expand...
Yeah, cause I'm literally Hitler or something like that...

hollywood-hulk-hogan-nwo.gif
 
Good ol' John Morgan speaking to Bryce:

"We're not used to hearing boos for you. There's been some controversy, I guess."

Ya don't fuckin' say!?! Way to downplay shit, John!
 
Jean Silva hype will be dead when he will face a top 5-10 of the lightweight division.
 
Koro_11 said:
...just being obnoxious was difficult to watch, like just shut the fuck up dude...
Click to expand...
I swear those are my exact thoughts exerytime Bryce gets on the mic or points his Speak n Spell phone at his own face and makes a video for Twitter.
 
Sounds like he triggered most of Sherdog, so I'm a fan now!! For a guy who doesn't speak English, it sounds like he got himself heard💁🏽‍♂️
Jean "Demônio" Silva is born👹
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

