Cringe JiuJitsu Stories

Let’s be real, BJJ is amazing, but like any community, it’s got its fair share of awkward moments… and sometimes those moments make you cringe so hard you almost pull a muscle.
I’m not trying to throw shade here, I find these situations more entertaining than anything. Thought it might be fun to swap stories and laugh about some of your most memorable experiences.
So, what’s the most cringe-worthy thing you’ve seen or experienced in a BJJ setting, whether in training, competition, or just hanging around the academy?
I’ll thank you now for the laughs I know are coming
