  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Cringe JiuJitsu Stories

B

bignog23

White Belt
@White
Joined
Dec 7, 2009
Messages
29
Reaction score
0
Let’s be real, BJJ is amazing, but like any community, it’s got its fair share of awkward moments… and sometimes those moments make you cringe so hard you almost pull a muscle.

I’m not trying to throw shade here, I find these situations more entertaining than anything. Thought it might be fun to swap stories and laugh about some of your most memorable experiences.

So, what’s the most cringe-worthy thing you’ve seen or experienced in a BJJ setting, whether in training, competition, or just hanging around the academy?

I’ll thank you now for the laughs I know are coming
 
Wanna hear how I was digitally raped in BJJ class by a UFC champ? Its pretty cringe.
 
^
Okay.

I've posted this before I think.

Circa 2000 I was a competitive blue belt. My instructor had to go back to Brazil for a bit so he had some other instructors from BHJJC filling in. This time it was Oleg Taktarov - UFC Champ. I'd been to some of his classes so he knew me.

I think we worked on some Russian tie ups to a sumi-gaeshi for drills.

When it came to sparring he picked me out because he knew I did Judo and I'd done classes with him. Sambo and Judo are pretty similar standing. Anyways I was doing okay. He got me down but I was able to put him in a triangle. Like full on triangle. I was perpendicular to him. Leg hooked. I had ahold of my shin.

...

I was about to tap out a UFC Champion. This was it. I was going to take a victory lap.

...

He looked at me for a second with a smile. I was definitely smiling at him because I knew I had him.

And then he shoved his finger up my ass, through my gi pants, about 2 knuckles deep. Those legs sprung open like a $2 whore. And he heel hooked me about .5 seconds later. He was laughing as he did it.

I walked home that night about 6 blocks. Violated. Humiliated.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,557
Messages
57,671,689
Members
175,798
Latest member
omrantokhi

Share this page

Back
Top