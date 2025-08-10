Cringe JiuJitsu Stories

^

Okay.



I've posted this before I think.



Circa 2000 I was a competitive blue belt. My instructor had to go back to Brazil for a bit so he had some other instructors from BHJJC filling in. This time it was Oleg Taktarov - UFC Champ. I'd been to some of his classes so he knew me.



I think we worked on some Russian tie ups to a sumi-gaeshi for drills.



When it came to sparring he picked me out because he knew I did Judo and I'd done classes with him. Sambo and Judo are pretty similar standing. Anyways I was doing okay. He got me down but I was able to put him in a triangle. Like full on triangle. I was perpendicular to him. Leg hooked. I had ahold of my shin.



...



I was about to tap out a UFC Champion. This was it. I was going to take a victory lap.



...



He looked at me for a second with a smile. I was definitely smiling at him because I knew I had him.



And then he shoved his finger up my ass, through my gi pants, about 2 knuckles deep. Those legs sprung open like a $2 whore. And he heel hooked me about .5 seconds later. He was laughing as he did it.



I walked home that night about 6 blocks. Violated. Humiliated.