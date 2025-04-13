Creativity of Patricio Pitbull

jeff7b9
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2013
- Messages
- 28,818
- Reaction score
- 50,487
You ever wonder.. like where do these guys come up with these super original nicknames?
Pitbull. And he is short and stocky and kind of ferocious.
Perfect nickname. It's brilliant really. It fits.
just makes sense.
And he has it tattooed across his shoulders....
It's like a jersey. Get it?
His brother fights right? .... what's his nickname?
I bet it is something awesome.
