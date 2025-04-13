Creativity of Patricio Pitbull

You ever wonder.. like where do these guys come up with these super original nicknames?

Pitbull. And he is short and stocky and kind of ferocious.


Perfect nickname. It's brilliant really. It fits.
just makes sense.


And he has it tattooed across his shoulders....

It's like a jersey. Get it? <Y2JSmirk>




His brother fights right? .... what's his nickname?
I bet it is something awesome.
 
Pitbull may start fighting in Round 3. He has done very little in first 2 rounds.
 
Not much creativity in his fighting style
 
Yeah either way...what's with him being so tentative? Reminds me of Emmett's last fight.
 
Pitbull. And he is short and stocky and kind of ferocious.

Pitbull. And he is short and stocky and kind of ferocious.


Perfect nickname. It's brilliant really. It fits.
just makes sense.


And he has it tattooed across his shoulders....

It's like a jersey. Get it? <Y2JSmirk>




His brother fights right? .... what's his nickname?
I bet it is something awesome.
I thought his nickname was Pitbull because he looks like Mini Arlovski.
 
Disappointing debut.

Really lacked aggression
 
