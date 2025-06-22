Creatine trust

Trabaho
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 22, 2022
- Messages
- 13,308
- Reaction score
- 10,782
Seems like it is pushed heavy from all sides. I have a hard time believing supplementing doesn't interfer with the bodys natural creatine production.
I curently ocassionaly take a vitamin supplement. I eat natural grass fed whey in shakes with milk, raw honey and frozen fruit or unsweetened cocoa + natty nut butters. I consider whey a natural food product.
I take nothing else.
I curently ocassionaly take a vitamin supplement. I eat natural grass fed whey in shakes with milk, raw honey and frozen fruit or unsweetened cocoa + natty nut butters. I consider whey a natural food product.
I take nothing else.