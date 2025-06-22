Creatine trust

Seems like it is pushed heavy from all sides. I have a hard time believing supplementing doesn't interfer with the bodys natural creatine production.

I curently ocassionaly take a vitamin supplement. I eat natural grass fed whey in shakes with milk, raw honey and frozen fruit or unsweetened cocoa + natty nut butters. I consider whey a natural food product.

I take nothing else.
 
I haven't seen any evidence that it shuts down your natural production. It's not really the same feedback loop as something like your sex hormones.

Depends on the individuals I guess. For instance, if you have a MTHFR gene mutation then supplementing creatine goes beyond gym performance and can be really therapeutic since those people have a tougher time making their own endogenous creatine. I've got two copies of the mutation and creatine+glycine(in the form of collagen) have made a bigger difference in how I feel than just about any other supplement I've tried.
 
