Created a MMA fight Picker GPT

Here what's it saying for tonight's fights:
Predicted Winner: Magomed Ankalaev
Expected Round: Round 2
Manner of Victory: Knockout
Detailed Analysis:
Magomed Ankalaev:
- Weight Cut Amount: 85 - Ankalaev cuts a significant amount of weight but manages it professionally, indicating a high level of conditioning.
- Fighter Reach: 90 - With a long reach, Ankalaev can maintain distance and strike effectively.
- Training Center: 88 - Training at a top-level center, he receives excellent coaching and sparring opportunities.
- Natural Weight Class: Light Heavyweight - Score 95. His natural weight class aligns perfectly with his fighting category, giving him a natural advantage.
Total Score: 358
Johnny Walker:
- Weight Cut Amount: 78 - Walker cuts a substantial amount of weight but has shown signs of struggle in the past.
- Fighter Reach: 85 - Walker has a good reach, but not as advantageous as Ankalaev in striking exchanges.
- Training Center: 82 - Training at a reputable center, but slightly behind in terms of resources compared to Ankalaev’s training environment.
- Natural Weight Class: Light Heavyweight - Score 92. He is in his natural weight class but has not optimized his performance as well as Ankalaev.
Total Score: 337
Conclusion:
The data suggests that Magomed Ankalaev holds a significant advantage in reach and conditioning, with both fighters competing in their natural weight class. Ankalaev's superior training and weight management are likely to contribute to a knockout victory in the second round.