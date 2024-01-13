Created a MMA fight Picker GPT

GSP or Silva in 2009?

KowboyMMA said:
GSP or Silva in 2009?

Predicted Winner: Georges St-Pierre (GSP)
Expected Round: 3
Manner of Victory: Decision

Detailed Breakdown for a 3-Round Fight:​

Georges St-Pierre (GSP):​

  1. Striking Accuracy: 75 - Maintains precise striking, effective in shorter bouts.
  2. Wrestling Ability: 95 - Dominant wrestling, can control opponents effectively in a 3-round fight.
  3. BJJ Skills: 88 - Strong defensive skills, less submission risk in a shorter fight.
  4. Cardio and Stamina: 90 - High energy levels, crucial for a 3-round high-paced fight.
  5. Fight IQ: 98 - Excellent adaptability and strategy formulation for shorter fights.
  6. Weight Cut: 82 - Efficient weight management, advantageous in a non-championship fight.
  7. Reach: 76 - Reach advantage remains constant, beneficial in striking exchanges.
  8. Training Center/Team: 90 - Consistent training quality, ensures well-rounded preparation.
  9. Recent Performance: 85 - Stable performance, with an emphasis on strategy in shorter fights.
  10. Mental Strength: 94 - High resilience and focus, key in a high-pressure, shorter bout.

Anderson Silva:​

  1. Striking Accuracy: 92 - Exceptional striker, but less effective against GSP's style.
  2. Wrestling Defense: 75 - Competent, but historically struggled against top-level wrestlers.
  3. BJJ Skills: 90 - Excellent offensive BJJ, but less likely to be a factor against GSP.
  4. Cardio and Stamina: 85 - Good, but slightly less impactful in a 3-round fight.
  5. Fight IQ: 90 - Highly experienced, but sometimes less adaptable in the face of GSP's strategy.
  6. Weight Cut: 78 - Generally well-managed, but less critical in a non-title bout.
  7. Reach: 84 - Advantageous, but mitigated by GSP's fighting style.
  8. Training Center/Team: 87 - Strong team, but slightly less effective in preparing for GSP's style.
  9. Recent Performance: 80 - Solid performances, though age and activity level are factors.
  10. Mental Strength: 89 - Highly experienced, but potentially less adaptable in this specific matchup.
In a 3-round non-championship fight, GSP's wrestling and strategic approach give him a significant advantage, especially in controlling the pace and position of the fight. Silva's striking and BJJ skills are formidable, but GSP's ability to dictate where the fight takes place is likely to neutralize these strengths.

If they fought today*****
 
Here is for if they fought in 2009:
Predicted Winner: Georges St-Pierre (GSP)
Expected Round: 5
Manner of Victory: Decision

Detailed Breakdown for a 2009 Matchup:​

Georges St-Pierre (GSP) - Circa 2009:​

  1. Striking Accuracy: 78 - Effective and precise, particularly with his jab and superman punch.
  2. Wrestling Ability: 97 - At his peak in wrestling, exceptionally dominant in controlling opponents.
  3. BJJ Skills: 85 - Strong defensive and control-oriented BJJ.
  4. Cardio and Stamina: 95 - Known for his unparalleled cardio, crucial over 5 rounds.
  5. Fight IQ: 96 - Exceptional at devising and adapting strategies mid-fight.
  6. Weight Cut: 85 - Efficient, with a well-managed approach to making welterweight.
  7. Reach: 76 - Adequate reach, utilized well in combination with his diverse skill set.
  8. Training Center/Team: 92 - Trained with some of the best coaches and training partners available.
  9. Recent Performance: 93 - In 2009, was at the top of his game, dominating the welterweight division.
  10. Mental Strength: 95 - Known for his focus and mental fortitude, especially in high-stakes fights.

Anderson Silva - Circa 2009:​

  1. Striking Accuracy: 95 - At his striking peak, with extraordinary precision and power.
  2. Wrestling Defense: 80 - Good takedown defense, but not as tested against elite wrestlers like GSP.
  3. BJJ Skills: 92 - Offensively very dangerous, with a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
  4. Cardio and Stamina: 88 - Reliable cardio, though not as tested in longer, grueling wrestling-based fights.
  5. Fight IQ: 94 - Known for his creativity and adaptability, but sometimes prone to underestimating opponents.
  6. Weight Cut: 80 - Consistent in making middleweight, with no major issues.
  7. Reach: 88 - Significant reach advantage, very effective in his striking game.
  8. Training Center/Team: 90 - Trained with top-tier teams, contributing to his well-rounded skills.
  9. Recent Performance: 95 - Dominating the middleweight division with spectacular finishes.
  10. Mental Strength: 92 - Confident and composed, but occasionally overconfident in his approach.
In this 2009 matchup, both fighters were arguably in their primes. GSP's superior wrestling and game planning give him the edge, allowing him to control Silva and mitigate his striking advantage. Silva's striking and BJJ prowess are significant threats, but GSP's ability to dictate the pace and location of the fight likely leads to a decision victory for him.
 
bean88 said:
Did it factor in Silva being bigger naturally and GSP being known to tap to strikes? (I’m half joking with the second statement as a big Silva fan back in the day :p)
Not sure. I should put in a a thing about natural weight class.
 
I have updated it to look at natural weight class also.
 
What data is it using to train on?
 
IDL said:
What data is it using to train on?
Its going out to the internet and pulling all the stats and giving them a score, then totaling the score and giving some bits of information on why its scoring they way it is.
 
TSaL said:
Its going out to the internet and pulling all the stats and giving them a score, then totaling the score and giving some bits of information on why its scoring they way it is.
Did you have to direct it on where you want it to look (what sites), or did you just do that by telling it what to look for in the grand sea of the internet?
 
IDL said:
Did you have to direct it on where you want it to look (what sites), or did you just do that by telling it what to look for in the grand sea of the internet?
I didn't have to feed it any specific site to get the data it finds it on its own.
 
Here what's it saying for tonight's fights:
Predicted Winner: Magomed Ankalaev

Expected Round: Round 2

Manner of Victory: Knockout

Detailed Analysis:​

Magomed Ankalaev:​

  1. Weight Cut Amount: 85 - Ankalaev cuts a significant amount of weight but manages it professionally, indicating a high level of conditioning.
  2. Fighter Reach: 90 - With a long reach, Ankalaev can maintain distance and strike effectively.
  3. Training Center: 88 - Training at a top-level center, he receives excellent coaching and sparring opportunities.
  4. Natural Weight Class: Light Heavyweight - Score 95. His natural weight class aligns perfectly with his fighting category, giving him a natural advantage.
    Total Score: 358

Johnny Walker:​

  1. Weight Cut Amount: 78 - Walker cuts a substantial amount of weight but has shown signs of struggle in the past.
  2. Fighter Reach: 85 - Walker has a good reach, but not as advantageous as Ankalaev in striking exchanges.
  3. Training Center: 82 - Training at a reputable center, but slightly behind in terms of resources compared to Ankalaev’s training environment.
  4. Natural Weight Class: Light Heavyweight - Score 92. He is in his natural weight class but has not optimized his performance as well as Ankalaev.
    Total Score: 337

Conclusion:​

The data suggests that Magomed Ankalaev holds a significant advantage in reach and conditioning, with both fighters competing in their natural weight class. Ankalaev's superior training and weight management are likely to contribute to a knockout victory in the second round.
 
Predicted Winner: Jim Miller

Expected Round: Round 3

Manner of Victory: Submission

Detailed Analysis:​

Jim Miller:​

  1. Weight Cut Amount: 80 - Miller manages his weight cut efficiently, though not without some challenges.
  2. Fighter Reach: 75 - His reach is average, not a significant advantage in this matchup.
  3. Training Center: 85 - Miller trains at a high-quality center with good resources and training partners.
  4. Natural Weight Class: Lightweight - Score 90. Miller is fighting in his natural weight class, where he has historically performed well.
    Total Score: 330

Gabriel Benítez:​

  1. Weight Cut Amount: 77 - Benítez faces some difficulties with weight cuts, which can impact performance.
  2. Fighter Reach: 78 - Slightly better reach than Miller, but not a game-changing advantage.
  3. Training Center: 80 - Benítez trains at a solid center, but it's a notch below Miller's in terms of overall quality.
  4. Natural Weight Class: Featherweight - Score 82. While he has competed at Lightweight, his natural class seems to be Featherweight, indicating a potential disadvantage in this fight.
    Total Score: 317

Conclusion:​

Jim Miller’s experience and his efficiency in managing weight cuts, combined with his strength in his natural weight class, give him an edge over Gabriel Benítez. Benítez’s slight reach advantage and solid training aren't enough to overcome these deficits, especially with the weight class mismatch. Expect Miller to leverage his grappling expertise for a submission victory in the third round.
 
Predicted Winner: Ricky Simón

Expected Round: Round 3

Manner of Victory: Decision

Detailed Analysis:​

Ricky Simón:​

  1. Weight Cut Amount: 82 - Simón handles his weight cut professionally, indicating good discipline and conditioning.
  2. Fighter Reach: 78 - His reach is decent, offering a moderate advantage in striking.
  3. Training Center: 87 - Training at a top-tier center, Simón benefits from excellent coaching and training partners.
  4. Natural Weight Class: Bantamweight - Score 93. Simón is well-suited for his natural weight class, enhancing his performance.
    Total Score: 340

Mario Bautista:​

  1. Weight Cut Amount: 80 - Bautista manages his weight cut well, but not as effectively as Simón.
  2. Fighter Reach: 80 - He has a slight reach advantage over Simón, which could aid in striking exchanges.
  3. Training Center: 83 - Bautista trains at a reputable center, but it slightly lags behind Simón’s in terms of resources and sparring quality.
  4. Natural Weight Class: Bantamweight - Score 90. While in his natural weight class, Bautista hasn’t shown the same level of optimization as Simón.
    Total Score: 333

Conclusion:​

Ricky Simón's superior conditioning, training environment, and adaptation to his weight class give him a notable advantage over Mario Bautista. Bautista’s slight reach advantage and solid training background provide competitive aspects, but they might not be sufficient to overcome Simón’s overall edge. Expect Simón to control the fight and secure a decision victory in the third round.
 
Holy fuck, it got these two bang on. Round 2 for Ank by KO and round 3 for Miller by Sub.


This is awesome, thanks TS
 
