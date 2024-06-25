Crazy Town Frontman "Shifty Shellshock" Dead at 49

Crazy Town Lead Singer Shifty Shellshock Dead at 49 Seth Binzer -- the lead singer and co-founder of the rap rock band Crazy Town -- has died.

Seth Binzer the lead singer and co-founder of the rap rock band Crazy Town -- has died.Better known by his stage name Shifty Shellshock, Binzer passed away Monday at a residence in L.A., according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.Known for their mega hit "Butterfly" and their less successful follow up "Drowning" from the Darkhorse album, Crazytown went through a few lineup changes over the years before their final album "The Brimstone Sluggers" was released in 2015.In 2017, co-frontman Bret "Epic" Mazur left the band along with several other members, only to be replaced by Bobby Reeves. In 2023, Crazytown was kicked off of the tour with Hed PE in a backstage altercation between Binzer and Reeves.