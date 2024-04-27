Crazy Stat about Rumble at LHW

I posted this elsewhere, but thought it was worth its own thread.

Rumble KO'd Glover, prime Gus, Bader and Little Nog (who was coming off wins over Tito and Rashad) in less than 5 minutes if you count all the fights. You could fit all that in a single round. Put another way, that's 4 KO/TKO's with an average fight length of just over 1 minute. With the possible exception of Little Nog (who was stilll good at the time), they were all very solid/contender-level LHWs.

He also finished Manuwa seconds into the 2nd round.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Rumble was Poatan'ing everyone
Yeah, it's too bad he fought at the peak of LHW with prime Jones and Cormier. Outside of those two, I don't see anyone beating him via grappling. He dominated Phil Davis and put Bader to sleep in 13 seconds.

Outside of Poatan (which would be a war), I wouldn't give any LHWs past or present a big chance of finishing Rumble if they chose to stand for 3 to 5 rounds.

I know someone will bring up Vitor but there are a few points
  • That wasn't at 205 (where Rumble fought best). Rumble came in way too heavy and had a bad weight cut
  • The stand-ups were total BS. I think Rumble knew Belfort was a front-runner who usually faded by R2 against good competition so he decided to take him down and gas him out. The ref made them stand up twice in record time.
  • It was in Brazil where much of the reffing was odd and favored Brazilian fighters.
 
Poor guy was RNCphobic he put on a turtle neck sweater and frantically started tapping out.
 
Prime Rumble taking heads clean off was a joy to watch.
 
mkt said:
Legendary!

Great stat / facts. Pretty fuckin phenomenal!
 
