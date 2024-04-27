Crazy Stat about Rumble at LHW

I posted this elsewhere, but thought it was worth its own thread.



Rumble KO'd Glover, prime Gus, Bader and Little Nog (who was coming off wins over Tito and Rashad) in less than 5 minutes if you count all the fights. You could fit all that in a single round. Put another way, that's 4 KO/TKO's with an average fight length of just over 1 minute. With the possible exception of Little Nog (who was stilll good at the time), they were all very solid/contender-level LHWs.



He also finished Manuwa seconds into the 2nd round.