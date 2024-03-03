Crazy Horse on an unprecedented 21 fight losing streak!

but does he have more mug shots then losses?Strange, he seems to take mma so seriously..
That's the thing you don't see any outcry for him to retire meanwhile he's getting finished more than Bigfoot Silva.I'm still pissed off at the mod who deleted thread from a sherbro who was working in a jail or something that Crazyhorse got sent to. it was going to be a legendary thread.
Guilliard and CrazyHorse, if they had camp/support that Kevin Holland did, they I'm sure would've done better.
Hope Charles can stop fighting..
but above all, Big Foot...
you could def see the massive potential in them. both hit like mac trucks. guillard a state champion wrestler, was on the louisiana junior national wrestling team for 2 years, was high school state MVP wrestler his senior year. but yet he has one of the lowest takedown attempts you could possibly have. just wanting to stand and bang. their camp/management most def failed them.
Guillard maybe, but come on. Bennett is nicknamed "Felony" and "Krazy Horse" for a reason, dude was never going to be anything but inconsistent.
was hilarious when Melvin pranked Dana on TUF.you could def see the massive potential in them. both hit like mac trucks. guillard a state champion wrestler, was on the louisiana junior national wrestling team for 2 years, was high school state MVP wrestler his senior year. but yet he has one of the lowest takedown attempts you could possibly have. just wanting to stand and bang. their camp/management most def failed them.