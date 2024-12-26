Crazy Horse and Wanderley Silva....brothers in arms.

sandokan83

sandokan83

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
748
Reaction score
605
Gentlemen, Sherdoggers , and idiots in general.. we need to talk about this. Why? this pathetic episode is very important for every old-school MMA fan. What really happened (besides 2 idiots fighting in backstage at a Pride FC event?

Well, that would have been important, We have seen other altercations before outside the cage or ring. But!!!!, in this one 2 of the main characters are: Wanderlei Silva ( he was about to enter the ring to fight Arona I think), and...Charles aka Krazy Horse. The other loser plays a role, but he is irrelevant apart from what we can see in the video.

Here is the masterpiece:

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,266
Messages
56,701,222
Members
175,362
Latest member
Foxbat

Share this page

Back
Top