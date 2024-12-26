Crazy Horse and Wanderley Silva....brothers in arms.

Gentlemen, Sherdoggers , and idiots in general.. we need to talk about this. Why? this pathetic episode is very important for every old-school MMA fan. What really happened (besides 2 idiots fighting in backstage at a Pride FC event?



Well, that would have been important, We have seen other altercations before outside the cage or ring. But!!!!, in this one 2 of the main characters are: Wanderlei Silva ( he was about to enter the ring to fight Arona I think), and...Charles aka Krazy Horse. The other loser plays a role, but he is irrelevant apart from what we can see in the video.



Here is the masterpiece:



