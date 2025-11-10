Craziest Title Eliminator?

What’s a UFC title eliminator that would have been insane had the other fighter won

If Tai Tuivasa knocked out Gane; Jones vs Tai???

If Brunson choked out Cannonier would we have gotten the Izzy Rematch?

If Nate beat Leon at UFC 263 would he have fought Usman for the belt?
 
drunkenfistmma said:
What’s a UFC title eliminator that would have been insane had the other fighter won

If Tai Tuivasa knocked out Gane; Jones vs Tai???

If Brunson choked out Cannonier would we have gotten the Izzy Rematch?

If Nate beat Leon at UFC 263 would he have fought Usman for the belt?
If Chris Lyttle didn't succumb by SD to the foot stomps of Matt Serra at the final of TUF The Comebacks, and went on to fight GSP, then history would've been quite different.

Lyttle likely would've lost to GSP, but if GSP never had that humbling loss to Serra how would his career play out? Would he have stayed undefeated, or lose by KO as he got older as he still had that aggressive "Rush" style, instead of the cerebral but conservative approach that he adopted?

<{Joewithit}>
 
None of those were "Title Eliminators". A title eliminator isn't the same thing as fighter X fought this person before getting his title shot. Conor vs Siver wasn't a title eliminator, it was a Showcase fight. Had Siver won he was not in line for a title shot.

Most Shocking Title Eliminator would be the UFC actually having a legit title eliminator.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
None of those were "Title Eliminators". A title eliminator isn't the same thing as fighter X fought this person before getting his title shot. Conor vs Siver wasn't a title eliminator, it was a Showcase fight. Had Siver won he was not in line for a title shot.

Most Shocking Title Eliminator would be the UFC actually having a legit title eliminator.
Conor fought for an interim title after that anyway? Of course There were no stakes in that fight

If Tai beats Gane he probably does fight Jones. He was ranked 3rd, Gane was number 1 and Aspinall was no where near the title convo.
 
Conor didn't just fight for an Interim. He was booked for the title and Aldo pulled out. The point being a Title Eliminator is only accurate when the UFC books it with the winner getting a title shot. The winner regardless of which one comes out on top. That was not the case in any of those fights.
 
Then by that logic title eliminators don't really exist because we can't say for certain that the loser would have gotten a title shot with a win.

If Tai Tuivasa had finished Gane instead of getting finished, he would have been 15-3, riding a 6-win streak of all KO/TKOs, with stoppages of Gane and Derrick Lewis.

For Gane the Tuivasa fight was 1 fight after he lost his undisputed title shot against Ngannou and 2 fights after he won an interim belt against Lewis. Tuivasa could have easily gotten a TS off a win.
 
Sticko said:
Then by that logic title eliminators don't really exist because we can't say for certain that the loser would have gotten a title shot with a win.
Not sure if you are new but that's the point. The UFC used to have Official Title Eliminators. Literally a title shot was on the line for the winner. For Example Bisping lost a title eliminator to Hendo at UFC 100 and also lost one to Chael Sonnen. The winner was getting a shot no matter who it was.

Untitled presentation (1).jpg

The UFC no longer does this because they want to make the individual fights they want regardless of merit. Marlon Moraes was 22-5-1 and fought Cejudo for the vacant BW title which he lost. His next fight was against Aldo in Aldo's BW debut. Good matchmaking to give Aldo a credible win and push him towards a title shot with the victory. Aldo lost yet he was still booked for a title fight with Cejudo. He pulled out and Cruz replaced him. When Henry retired Aldo, who still had not won a fight at BW and was coming off a loss to Moraes was booked into a title fight at BW for the vacant title against Petr Yan. Booked twice for a title shot coming off the same loss. Can't do that if you make an official title eliminator.
 
Shogun beats Forrest and we get Rampage v Shogun II in the Octagon for the belt.
 
Fair point, I didn't realize they were officially a thing at that point in time.

As I recall, the Aldo vs Moraes decision was controversial and Dana booked Aldo as if he'd won because he personally felt that Aldo had won even though he officially lost.
 
no. this is false. just cause it says it on wiki, doesnt mean shit. there is no source for it. they had maybe a handful when it comes to tournaments
 
markys00 said:
no. this is false. just cause it says it on wiki, doesnt mean shit. there is no source for it. they had maybe a handful when it comes to tournaments
No you are dumb. The UFC used to book official title eliminators. just because you are a dumb fuck doesn't make it untrue.
 
Sticko said:
Fair point, I didn't realize they were officially a thing at that point in time.

As I recall, the Aldo vs Moraes decision was controversial and Dana booked Aldo as if he'd won because he personally felt that Aldo had won even though he officially lost.
That is true and yet its a problem. Imagine if the commissioner of the MLB just booked the Yankees to face the Dodgers in the world series because he liked them better than the Blue Jays?

The UFC grew to be the top MMA org based on its titles being percieved as the best in the world because the best fought the best. If the UFC booked The Pope vs King Charles it would be watched by more people than any fight they can book. Does that mean its top level MMA? If they were WWs for example and they just made it for the WW title does that make the winner the best WW?
 
Those title eliminators were like BMF belts: They didn't mean shit.

Despite Hendo beating Bisping in a supposed title eliminator, Hendo proceeded to not fight for the title, and instead left the UFC to go to Strikeforce.

By further example, the UFC formally announced that the winner of Shogun vs Vera in 2012 would get a title shot. In fact, they never gave Shogun his promised title shot after beating Vera.

www.mmafighting.com

Dana White Confirms ‘Shogun’ Rua-Brandon Vera Winner Gets Title Shot

MMA News & results for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Strikeforce & more Mixed Martial Arts fights
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
 
