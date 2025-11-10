Craziest Title Eliminator?

drunkenfistmma
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- May 29, 2024
- Messages
- 51
- Reaction score
- 136
What’s a UFC title eliminator that would have been insane had the other fighter won
If Tai Tuivasa knocked out Gane; Jones vs Tai???
If Brunson choked out Cannonier would we have gotten the Izzy Rematch?
If Nate beat Leon at UFC 263 would he have fought Usman for the belt?
If Tai Tuivasa knocked out Gane; Jones vs Tai???
If Brunson choked out Cannonier would we have gotten the Izzy Rematch?
If Nate beat Leon at UFC 263 would he have fought Usman for the belt?