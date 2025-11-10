Craziest Title Eliminator?

Sticko said: Then by that logic title eliminators don't really exist because we can't say for certain that the loser would have gotten a title shot with a win. Click to expand...

Not sure if you are new but that's the point. The UFC used to have Official Title Eliminators. Literally a title shot was on the line for the winner. For Example Bisping lost a title eliminator to Hendo at UFC 100 and also lost one to Chael Sonnen. The winner was getting a shot no matter who it was.The UFC no longer does this because they want to make the individual fights they want regardless of merit. Marlon Moraes was 22-5-1 and fought Cejudo for the vacant BW title which he lost. His next fight was against Aldo in Aldo's BW debut. Good matchmaking to give Aldo a credible win and push him towards a title shot with the victory. Aldo lost yet he was still booked for a title fight with Cejudo. He pulled out and Cruz replaced him. When Henry retired Aldo, who still had not won a fight at BW and was coming off a loss to Moraes was booked into a title fight at BW for the vacant title against Petr Yan. Booked twice for a title shot coming off the same loss. Can't do that if you make an official title eliminator.