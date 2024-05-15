Craziest person you ever dated/banged

Fedorgasm
My GF used to ask me to leave my worn shirt at her house on the nights I didn't stay at her place so she could sleep with it and it would have my scent on it so she felt like I was there.
Then when I dumped her I took all my belongings home, including all my shirts. A few days later my car got broken into and the only thing that was stolen was my jacket. I had other things in there that a thief would've likely taken, but no, just the jacket. I confronted her about it and she denied doing it, but I know she did.
What kind of craziness have you experienced?
