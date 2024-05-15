Craziest person you ever dated/banged

Fedorgasm said: What kind of craziness have you experienced? Click to expand...

My ex would go with me to my softball games, and drink with my friends wives the whole game. Then on the way home accuse me of liking one of their wives even though I never interacted with them outside of saying hi at our games.I hooked up with a bartender once who told me she was single. Her phone was dead by the morning so I gave her my charger. She charged her phone then asked for my address so her kids dad could come pick her up. I said negative but I'll drop you off. So I dropped her off at this apartment complex with a dude standing on the lawn looking pissed off. He found me on FB a few weeks later and messaged me, I said talk to her she told me she was single. Never heard from him again.Another one. Before I dated this girl in college, we met and realized we were both commuting to school so we started commuting together. She had moved to the Bay Area from way up north with her high school boyfriend and they broke up. So she didn't know anyone down here and he didn't either. He'd literally park outside her apartment for hours at a time daily, trying to talk to her whenever she'd leave. She was hot and I almost felt bad for him. At first I was worried he'd try to kill me but after a while he seemed harmless.