Craziest MMA records..

What are some of the craziest MMA records you've seen?

Here's a couple of examples..

Jose Barreto had only one MMA fight. Unfortunately for him, it was against Anderson Silva..

8nzsx6.jpg


How long does it take for a person to realize that MMA might not be for them? In Kenneth Allen's case the answer is unknown. He's been at it since 2005..

8nztpg.jpg


Shout out to Fight Finder. I love that sh!t..

INB4 Rickson's 400-0... ;)
 

Celine Haga MMA Stats, Pictures, News, Videos, Biography - Sherdog.com

The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Celine Haga started her MMA career with a 1-11 record. She then proceeded to go on a 9-2 run, and then lost to Amy Montenegro in one of the most controversial moments in MMA history.

www.mmafighting.com

VIDEO: Celine Haga chokes out Amy Montenegro at buzzer, loses bout at Invicta 21

In a bizarre finish, Celine Haga choked out Amy Montenegro, but still lost the fight on the cards.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
 
