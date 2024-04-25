Reach4theSky
Playin' a riddim
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 20, 2006
- Messages
- 21,375
- Reaction score
- 46,264
What are some of the craziest MMA records you've seen?
Here's a couple of examples..
Jose Barreto had only one MMA fight. Unfortunately for him, it was against Anderson Silva..
How long does it take for a person to realize that MMA might not be for them? In Kenneth Allen's case the answer is unknown. He's been at it since 2005..
Shout out to Fight Finder. I love that sh!t..
INB4 Rickson's 400-0...
Here's a couple of examples..
Jose Barreto had only one MMA fight. Unfortunately for him, it was against Anderson Silva..
How long does it take for a person to realize that MMA might not be for them? In Kenneth Allen's case the answer is unknown. He's been at it since 2005..
Shout out to Fight Finder. I love that sh!t..
INB4 Rickson's 400-0...