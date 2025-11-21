BOXINGLOPEZ
Its either Canelo or nothing for Bid. He's not getting in there with Benavidez and getting smashed or beat up by another SMW.An easy big nsme win for Bud . Getting 2 wins vs the 2017- 2025 boxing biggest star is grestvon resume but I agree no intrest really in it . Rather see Bud vs next in line at SMW or a Benevidez mega fight even if Bid likely gets destroyed as its a chznce for Bud to elevate his legacy to Goat tier with a win.
It really only makes sense for a rematch for both and then retirement for both.
Canelos probably not beating the top guys anymore either. Hes far enough gone.
That first fight was way more fun than it had any right to be, but it wasn't comptetive. Canelo fights like a bowling ball, that style just doesn't work against Crawford.Canelo is sadly finished at the highest level. He is unfortunately too slow, not mobile enough, predictable and one dimensional at this stage of his career. Crawford by another UD.