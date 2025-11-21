Rumored Crawford vs Canelo 2

As he should. Nothing to lose and hopefully he gives a better effort and isolates himself in training camp this next time around.
 
meh, waste of a fight for both. there are better match ups to pursue.
 
{<hhh] for a fight with a pretty huge amount of name value and hype I don't really care about a rematch and don't feel like there is much if any fan support to see that run back.

They did it.

It wasn't controversial.
 
An easy big nsme win for Bud . Getting 2 wins vs the 2017- 2025 boxing biggest star is grestvon resume but I agree no intrest really in it . Rather see Bud vs next in line at SMW or a Benevidez mega fight even if Bid likely gets destroyed as its a chznce for Bud to elevate his legacy to Goat tier with a win.
 
Streeter said:
An easy big nsme win for Bud . Getting 2 wins vs the 2017- 2025 boxing biggest star is grestvon resume but I agree no intrest really in it . Rather see Bud vs next in line at SMW or a Benevidez mega fight even if Bid likely gets destroyed as its a chznce for Bud to elevate his legacy to Goat tier with a win.
Click to expand...
Its either Canelo or nothing for Bid. He's not getting in there with Benavidez and getting smashed or beat up by another SMW.
It really only makes sense for a rematch for both and then retirement for both.
Canelos probably not beating the top guys anymore either. Hes far enough gone.
 
Sadly, I assume Bud will go for it.
 
Crawford wins again unless Canelo pulls stuff out of his tool bag that we haven't seen since he was young. Even then, still may not be enough; Bud just looked that much better when they fought
 
Canelo is sadly finished at the highest level. He is unfortunately too slow, not mobile enough, predictable and one dimensional at this stage of his career. Crawford by another UD.
 
Bid Crawford is much better than Bud Crawford, Bid should fight Canelo next
 
Mujeriego said:
Its either Canelo or nothing for Bid. He's not getting in there with Benavidez and getting smashed or beat up by another SMW.
It really only makes sense for a rematch for both and then retirement for both.
Canelos probably not beating the top guys anymore either. Hes far enough gone.
Click to expand...
Yeah but he fights an beats Benevidez dude attains immorality status with the Sugar Ray's and Ali. I know its a crazy fight but I take that fight if I was him as you lose nothing really with a loss I mean come on...... and a chance to be a legend . Yeah its nuts but not totally out of realm of possibility and I have seen it talked about as something g thst could happen. Unless his zero means everything to him then it would be stupid.
 
Streeter said:
Yeah but he fights a beats Benevidez dude attains immorality status with the Sugar Ray's and Ali. I know its a crazy fight but I take that fight if I was him as you lose nothing really with a loss I mean come on...... and a chance to be a legend . Yeah its nuts but not totally out of realm of possibility and I have seen it talked about as something g thst could happen. Unless his zero means everything to him then it would be stupid.
Click to expand...
You see the ass beating Benavidez just gave Yarde?
Crawford has no business in there with a guy like that.
 
Streeter said:
Yeah but he fights a beats Benevidez dude attains immorality status with the Sugar Ray's and Ali. I know its a crazy fight but I take that fight if I was him as you lose nothing really with a loss I mean come on...... and a chance to be a legend . Yeah its nuts but not totally out of realm of possibility and I have seen it talked about as something g thst could happen. Unless his zero means everything to him then it would be stupid.
Click to expand...
It’s out of the realm of possibility dude benevidez would annihilate him I don’t wanna see that
 
Kratos94 said:
Canelo is sadly finished at the highest level. He is unfortunately too slow, not mobile enough, predictable and one dimensional at this stage of his career. Crawford by another UD.
Click to expand...
That first fight was way more fun than it had any right to be, but it wasn't comptetive. Canelo fights like a bowling ball, that style just doesn't work against Crawford.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Paolo Delutis
Canelo vs Crawford scorecard
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
humdizzle
H
codfather
Crawford has no chance against Canelo
3 4 5
Replies
93
Views
4K
SSgt Dickweed
SSgt Dickweed
Kung Fu Kowboy
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Canelo vs. Crawford 9/13 5:30PM ET (Netflix)
109 110 111
Replies
2K
Views
36K
SuwoopBangin
SuwoopBangin
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
How excited are you for the Crawford vs. Canelo fight?
2
Replies
30
Views
784
Shogun515
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,065
Messages
58,479,853
Members
176,050
Latest member
Suredawg91

Share this page

Back
Top