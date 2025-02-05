  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Rumored Crawford v Canelo in September..looks like its done

treelo

treelo

//Do something here
@red
Joined
Dec 19, 2001
Messages
9,227
Reaction score
3,929
www.forbes.com

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford: Date And Location Info

Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KO) and Terence Crawford have an agreement in place to fight in September 13 in Las Vegas.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com

Lots of articles confirming they have agreed to fight

Not sure what to make of this, i think Crawford is way too small to fight Canelo, if he built himself up a bit and gave him time to grow into the weight, that would be fine, but just jumping up and fighting is a disaster waiting to happen
 
treelo said:
www.forbes.com

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford: Date And Location Info

Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KO) and Terence Crawford have an agreement in place to fight in September 13 in Las Vegas.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com

Lots of articles confirming they have agreed to fight

Not sure what to make of this, i think Crawford is way too small to fight Canelo, if he built himself up a bit and gave him time to grow into the weight, that would be fine, but just jumping up and fighting is a disaster waiting to happen
Click to expand...
Canelo is older and not the same guy he was a few years ago.
But I can see it being a complete disaster for Crawford.
 
Mujeriego said:
Canelo is older and not the same guy he was a few years ago.
But I can see it being a complete disaster for Crawford.
Click to expand...
seems like a bit of a cash out fight to me, he will get paid handsomely for it, but he will take a Brook-Golovkin style beating for that payday

not a fan of fighters just jumping up weights thinking they can take on good fighters, weight classes are there for a reason, i think Crawford struggled a bit when he fought at 154, so him jumping up even further is just a bad idea boxing wise
 
treelo said:
seems like a bit of a cash out fight to me, he will get paid handsomely for it, but he will take a Brook-Golovkin style beating for that payday

not a fan of fighters just jumping up weights thinking they can take on good fighters, weight classes are there for a reason, i think Crawford struggled a bit when he fought at 154, so him jumping up even further is just a bad idea boxing wise
Click to expand...
Thats what I think itll be like.
GGG-Brook or Canelo-Charlo.
One of those two ways.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,873
Messages
56,857,813
Members
175,432
Latest member
Feaser

Share this page

Back
Top