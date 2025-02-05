treelo
//Do something here
@red
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2001
- Messages
- 9,227
- Reaction score
- 3,929
Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford: Date And Location Info
Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KO) and Terence Crawford have an agreement in place to fight in September 13 in Las Vegas.
www.forbes.com
Lots of articles confirming they have agreed to fight
Not sure what to make of this, i think Crawford is way too small to fight Canelo, if he built himself up a bit and gave him time to grow into the weight, that would be fine, but just jumping up and fighting is a disaster waiting to happen