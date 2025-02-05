Mujeriego said: Canelo is older and not the same guy he was a few years ago.

But I can see it being a complete disaster for Crawford. Click to expand...

seems like a bit of a cash out fight to me, he will get paid handsomely for it, but he will take a Brook-Golovkin style beating for that paydaynot a fan of fighters just jumping up weights thinking they can take on good fighters, weight classes are there for a reason, i think Crawford struggled a bit when he fought at 154, so him jumping up even further is just a bad idea boxing wise