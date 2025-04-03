ChickenBrother
JCPENNEY $3.98 BELT
@red
- Joined
- May 6, 2007
- Messages
- 8,105
- Reaction score
- 11,653
I was pretty sure this was an April Fool's prank, but it sounds like this is legit happening. Huge crossover superfight and CJI set some high expectations last year. No way in hell Steveson beats Jones under sub only rules but this should be an exciting match either way.
Craig Jones To Face Olympic Champion Gable Steveson In CJI 2 Superfight - Jitsmagazine.com
Craig Jones has just announced that he will be facing Olympic wrestling champion Gable Steveson in an incredible superfight at CJI 2.
jitsmagazine.com