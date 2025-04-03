BJJ Craig Jones vs. Gable Steveson at CJI 2

I was pretty sure this was an April Fool's prank, but it sounds like this is legit happening. Huge crossover superfight and CJI set some high expectations last year. No way in hell Steveson beats Jones under sub only rules but this should be an exciting match either way.

jitsmagazine.com

Craig Jones To Face Olympic Champion Gable Steveson In CJI 2 Superfight - Jitsmagazine.com

Craig Jones has just announced that he will be facing Olympic wrestling champion Gable Steveson in an incredible superfight at CJI 2.
