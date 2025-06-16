Craig Jones Says the UFC Called Him to Counter the Boring Russian Wrestling Problem

Craig Jones? Wtf is that?

Sounds like something out of a teenage mutant ninja turtles comic lol
 
I don't know how beating Belal equals countering Russian wrestling. He isn't full time at AKA and isn't a caucasian mountain wrestler.
 
I wanted to watch that video. It´s not possible because of an automatic translation!?!
Have you ever heard your own language translated by AI? That is really terrible shit!

As if JDM needed this idiot to focus on a primarily wrestle-oriented fighter. It's not like City Kickboxing is all about strikers. If that would be the case they probably wouldn't have produced a third champion.
 
Hog-train said:
How Craig Jones Beat The UFC’s Russian Wrestling Problem.

Says the UFC called him to train Jack Della Maddalena to beat Belal because the UFC was being taken over by lay n pray wrestlers.

Click to expand...


 
"We want to steal the theatrics. Vince McMahon is idol of mine. I want to do what he did for pro-wrestling, besides his personal life, and bring that to Jiu Jitsu ... Like PRIDE. Pride ultimately got shut down cuz of Yakuza connections. But they put a incredible spectacle. They put a lot of effort into production and creative ideas to hype a event"

"Anything is more exciting with a story line. The more we invest in a story, fake or real, the more we get people interested in the individuals and teams, and the more excited you'll be for the event"

Sherdog MMA nerds

fuck-holly-shit.gif
fat-gordo.gif
not-listening-gollum.gif
 
