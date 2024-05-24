Craig Jones Launches $1mill. Grappling Comp to Sh*t on ADCC

This is the best trolling I have seen in sports (combat or otherwise) in a long time.

The main target is clearly ADCC as this thing was originally going to called the BDCC, but I'm guessing legal reasons put a stop to that, plus the appearance money is $10,001, a single dollar more that you get when win ADCC, plus it looks like it's being held on the same weekend as ADCC. Gordan is catching strays as well; does his pride get in the way and he sticks with ADCC for a much smaller purse or does he swallow it and compete at CJI?

Craig Jones Launches Highest Paying BJJ Event in History on Same Weekend as ADCC

It’s been some days ago that Craig Jones has revealed that he has plans to organize his own $1 million Jiu-Jitsu tournament… And he has now decided to unveil even more details surrounding the upcoming event. The date will be called the Craig Jones Invitational (very original ) and will be on...
Fucking glorious.
 
LMFAO at BDCC. This dude is awesome.
 
ahheadlock said:
FFion has jumped ship now too
That's the crazy part. They got the women's champ and arguable best No gi grappler.

I think we see a few others jump across as more do. You would be silly not to if you have already medalled at ADCC or won it.
 
