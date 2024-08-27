Coworker did not lock the door on the private bathroom.

Just walked in on a guy dropping the kids off at the pool and looking at his phone.

We have several private restrooms that you can lock when you go in. He did not.

It was a horror show of hairy knees, ruffled shirt, pulled down pants, hands and a cellphone.

I do not know who it was.

We did not make eye contact so I'm still hetero.
 
Did you say

''Lock the door you idiot''?
 
You are now 'gay adjacent' and one more foul and you fully teh gay.
 
Should have "Alpha'd" him by tossing him off the toilet and yelling, "This is my fuckin' throne, Jack!"
 
Good thing this happened when you by mistake went into the men's bathroom.
 
TS trying the "locked door"

door-wrestling.gif





"Oh sorry, didn't realise it was occupied. May I watch?"
 
