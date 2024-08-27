Coworker did not lock the door on the private bathroom.

Cherry Brigand
Just walked in on a guy dropping the kids off at the pool and looking at his phone.
We have several private restrooms that you can lock when you go in. He did not.
It was a horror show of hairy knees, ruffled shirt, pulled down pants, hands and a cellphone.
I do not know who it was.
We did not make eye contact so I'm still hetero.
