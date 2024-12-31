Cowboys comeback

Dude
This is a prime example of a high level athlete who just can’t let go
After 2 years of promoting “alternative “ health injections and several bad fights at the end , we get Cowboy “coming back”
He got the green light from someone at the UFC , but after his peptide/hgh/ test contract he had online, how in the fuck does he do this clean at his age with the miles on his odemeter?
 
Would love to see a 'revitalized' cowboy wrecking arrogant young up and comers like he did against Alexander Hernandez.

It would be a spectacle not seen since TRTor was knocking out fools with spinning wheel kicks
 
Sadly, he is going to end up on that list of fighters experiencing CTE symptoms like Werdum, Nam Phan, Shane Carwin, etc. The guy was Tony Ferguson's last win FFS and think of how far he's fallen since then. Loved the guy but this shouldn't even be allowed
 
If he is serious about coming back at 185lb I’d like to see Anthony Smith cut back down to middleweight and loser leaves town.

Cowboy could be taking on Khamzat.
Dana said we’d never see it coming.
 
