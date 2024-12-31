Cowboys comeback

Vampire life
Dude
This is a prime example of a high level athlete who just can’t let go
After 2 years of promoting “alternative “ health injections and several bad fights at the end , we get Cowboy “coming back”
He got the green light from someone at the UFC , but after his peptide/hgh/ test contract he had online, how in the fuck does he do this clean at his age with the miles on his odemeter?
