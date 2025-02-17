Leinster Rugby
https://bloodyelbow.com/2025/02/16/...o-garry-feud-by-assigning-him-a-new-nickname/
His new nickname for Garry is "Corner McGregor" (cos he watches "the action" from the corner of the room).
This might even have been funny years ago when Colby had some credibility. Very hard to take him seriously after watching his non-performance vs Buckley. Also mocking someone on the Internet while publicly ducking a fight with them makes him look even more pathetic still imo.
