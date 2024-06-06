Cherry Brigand
In a surprise to no one, another conspiracy theory proves to be neither a theory nor conspiratorial.
COVID vaccines could be partly to blame for a rise in “unprecedented” excess deaths in the US and other Western countries in the three years since the pandemic took hold, a new study suggests.
Analyzing mortality data from 47 Western countries, scientists from The Netherlands’ Vrije Universiteit found that excess mortality has “remained high” since 2020 — even despite the widespread rollout of COVID vaccines and various containment measures.
The researchers said the trend “raised serious concerns” as they urged government leaders and policymakers to “thoroughly investigate the underlying causes of persistent excess mortality,” according to the study published in BMJ Public Health.
Although COVID-19 vaccines were provided to guard civilians from suffering morbidity and mortality by the COVID-19 virus, suspected adverse events have been documented as well,” the researchers wrote.
“Both medical professionals and citizens have reported serious injuries and deaths following vaccination to various official databases in the Western World.”
...
The death toll figures include fatalities directly linked to the virus, as well as “indirect effects of the health strategies to address the virus spread and infection,” the study notes
Saucey
Saucey