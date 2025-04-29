Couple finds mysterious note hidden inside cabinets after moving to new home. Can You Solve This Mystery?

One night, when the couple was in their kitchen, chatting about house renovations they wanted to make, they suddenly found an eerie handwritten note in one of their cabinets.

“My husband and I were just chatting in the kitchen, deciding how we should set up one particular display cabinet,” Rainier said to the outlet. “I got down at an angle and suddenly let out a cry of ‘what the f*** is that?'”
“It was this really well-hidden bit of paper tightly tucked into the top of the cabinet, totally out of sight unless you got all the way down like I was looking up,” she explained.

The folded-up note read, “Don’t look under the floor.”

When Rainier turned over the note, it had a series of random numbers: “29065300489382.”

found-this-note-taped-under-a-panel-in-this-storage-cabinet-v0-0zpazul9jawe1.jpgfound-this-note-taped-under-a-panel-in-this-storage-cabinet-v0-krs28ul9jawe1.jpgfound-this-note-taped-under-a-panel-in-this-storage-cabinet-v0-vyipivl9jawe1.jpg
nypost.com

Couple shocked to find scary note hidden in new home: ‘What the f–k is that?’

Their experience sounds like the plot of a paranormal horror film.
nypost.com
 
Well, I guess to solve part of the mystery they need to look under the floor…
 
