Country F'n Music

been listening to a lot of Alan Jackson lately tbh
 
Dwight Yoakam's got some hits.
 
Looking for a country video maybe around 3 years old where the singer is in a fancy kind of pretentious restaurant in NYC. Catchy tune about how he's country wherever he goes. By the end of the song everyone's kicking it sort of laid back country style.
 
It's one genre I could never get into. Not to say I don't like a few country songs, but I guess I've always been too city lol.
Understandable. There's definitely more country that I don't like than what I do like. I think finding a connection between bluegrass and speed metal kind of opened my eyes, lol.

 
I do kind of like rockabilly though
 
This entire album.
Willie pitched it to company executives by bringing his guitar to the meeting and played the entire album for them.
 
Hank williams sr is awesome. Wheeler Walker Jr too
 
