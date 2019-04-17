Country F'n Music

no fat chicks
Worlds greatest poster
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 14, 2009
- Messages
- 10,383
- Reaction score
- 3,715
these are my two picks
It's one genre I could never get into. Not to say I don't like a few country songs, but I guess I've always been too city lol.There a few Country music threads in here. A recent one asking for suggestions had a lot of good music in it.
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/recommend-me-some-country-music.3856593/
Understandable. There's definitely more country that I don't like than what I do like. I think finding a connection between bluegrass and speed metal kind of opened my eyes, lol.It's one genre I could never get into. Not to say I don't like a few country songs, but I guess I've always been too city lol.
Understandable. There's definitely more country that I don't like than what I do like. I think finding a connection between bluegrass and speed metal kind of opened my eyes, lol.