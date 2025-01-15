Country, Bluegrass, Hillbillie, Folk

You've seen her in a few movies, she is the Queen of that Appalacian High Lonesome sound.



In my opinion we find the greatest musicians in that country/bluegrass stuff.







I'm a Cali guy and that breaks my heart, I have no business way out here. Mom was from Missouri, dad out of Oklahoma, big mistake heading west and I've told them that. Of course that just got a smile.



They met at a county fair, dad was tossed out of the ring by the carny wrestler, he ended up at my mom's feet.