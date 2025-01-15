  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Country, Bluegrass, Hillbillie, Folk

Sir Elzio Dennick

Sir Elzio Dennick

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Nov 1, 2023
Messages
233
Reaction score
232
Huge fan of the above mentioned genres of music. Own all that old stuff, hell.....The Skillet Lickers.

Mountain Blues, is that high lonesome sound out of Appalachia, those mountains gave us the classics House of the Rising Sun, Little Sadie, Pretty Polly, Man of Constant Sorrow. Gotta love it.

Songs like Long Black Veil, El Paso, Crazy are part of Americana.

Will be playing some old stuff just not right now.


 
Don't listen to anything past the 60s for the most part but love all old time music.




 
Spam On Rye said:
Don't listen to anything past the 60s for the most part but love all old time music.




Click to expand...


You got it my friend.

Probably my fav duo regadless of genre

First recorded in 1927, same year The Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers were first heard on records.




As we know country is white man blues.
 
You've seen her in a few movies, she is the Queen of that Appalacian High Lonesome sound.

In my opinion we find the greatest musicians in that country/bluegrass stuff.



I'm a Cali guy and that breaks my heart, I have no business way out here. Mom was from Missouri, dad out of Oklahoma, big mistake heading west and I've told them that. Of course that just got a smile.

They met at a county fair, dad was tossed out of the ring by the carny wrestler, he ended up at my mom's feet.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,305
Messages
56,770,732
Members
175,397
Latest member
Baviera_ft

Share this page

Back
Top