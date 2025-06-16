Counting at the swing set

Fedorgasm
Do they still teach this at school?
When I was a kid, if the swings were all taken, then you could stand there and count to 100, and then the kid on the swing would have to get off and let you have a turn.
The worst is when you just sat on a swing and some stupid girl runs up and starts counting by your swing.
I'm like, "for fucks sake, you stupid cunt, there's 7 other people that have been swinging for 20 minutes and you're going to start counting for mine? I just got here! No wonder your daddy left you!"
Anyhoo, do kids still do this?
