Counting at the swing set

Fedorgasm

Do they still teach this at school?

When I was a kid, if the swings were all taken, then you could stand there and count to 100, and then the kid on the swing would have to get off and let you have a turn.

The worst is when you just sat on a swing and some stupid girl runs up and starts counting by your swing.

I'm like, "for fucks sake, you stupid cunt, there's 7 other people that have been swinging for 20 minutes and you're going to start counting for mine? I just got here! No wonder your daddy left you!"

Anyhoo, do kids still do this?
 
