Countering the lowkick with the spinning back kick

Frode Falch
Steel Belt
Professional Fighter
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2005
- Messages
- 27,533
- Reaction score
- 8,897
That's a really good and opportunistic application of the technique.
Is it requisite on absorbing the kick on a failed check?
Can you do it after successfully checking with your shin?
Very hard to pull off, I'd expect since you are pivoting on a potentially compromised leg.
Still, early in a fight it could discourage your opponent from throwing too many more, and if it lands perfectly, it could be a fight ender.
The curse of the leg kick is that it costs very little in terms of effort and the rewards are plentiful, so unless there is a cost associated with using it, it gets spammed. As part of your defense, this looks great.
I'd agree with @jitzmonkey you need to check the kick first instead of just eating it.
Thanks for sharing, sir.
Re failed vs. partially failed: totally agree.It was a semi failed check, that kinda pushed me into a angle perfect for throwing a spinning back kick.
So muscle memory kicked in. Going with the flow.
I would it would be more difficult to pull this off from a successful check. It would be a clumsy "delay" before i could do the spinning kick.
Re failed vs. partially failed: totally agree.
I'd imagine that it wouldn't work super well if you ate it (even with your weight off your lead leg; but I've never attempted that, myself.
If I understand this correctly, missing the check (+/-) turned your lead hip over just enough to put you in the perfect position to land the spining back kick
Any other outcome wouldn't have put you in position to execute so perfectly.
if it kick landed on your checking calf, would the rotation of your left foot be too severe to properly execute?
BTW, great post !
This is the type of stuff that we need on this forum.