Counterbalanced Smith Machine - Yay or Ghey?

Are Counterbalanced Smith Machines useful?

  • Yes, they are a good piece of equipment if used correctly, as assistance to free weights.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, if you use a Counterbalanced Smith Machine you will transition into a woman.

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
KnightTemplar

KnightTemplar

Green Goblin Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 10, 2009
Messages
60,255
Reaction score
49,652
I've used the Smith Machines in my gym for JM Presses, and even occasionally Benched on them(when I'm feeling too lazy or beat up to do the real thing). Now my gym has informed me they will be replacing the old Smiths with brand new Technogym Counterbalanced Smith Machines.

The old SM's we had are obviously easier to Bench or Squat on than with free weights. From what I've read, the counterbalanced version is easier still, with the machine doing some of the work for you. So is there any point to using a Counterbalanced Smith Machine, beyond ego-lifting heavier weights than you could in the real world?
 
I like new machines because they smell better and are smoother than some clapped out shit.

Counterbalance? Meh. I read that as "easier".
 
They're not inherently bad, and can be programmed into a routine. But there's almost always a better option; even for assistance exercises.
 
I've tried them in the past but have conclued that counterbalanced or not, smith machines will definitely cause you to transition into a woman. If you're feeling run down or beat up (which happens a lot when you're old AF like me) I just do deload sets with regular barbell with lighter weight and I sometimes have to go hilariously light. I believe this is more productive than transitioning into a woman but I won't judge.
 
Last edited:
If barbells and bars were easy they would be called machines
 
