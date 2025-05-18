Counterbalanced Smith Machine - Yay or Ghey?

KnightTemplar
I've used the Smith Machines in my gym for JM Presses, and even occasionally Benched on them(when I'm feeling too lazy or beat up to do the real thing). Now my gym has informed me they will be replacing the old Smiths with brand new Technogym Counterbalanced Smith Machines.
The old SM's we had are obviously easier to Bench or Squat on than with free weights. From what I've read, the counterbalanced version is easier still, with the machine doing some of the work for you. So is there any point to using a Counterbalanced Smith Machine, beyond ego-lifting heavier weights than you could in the real world?
