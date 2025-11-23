Counter to standing guard guillotine in MMA

(I feel like I have seen this before but can't recall the fight....)In a situation like this, which happened at today's event. ..at the point-of no return.Why not aggressively go to your back?OrWalk to the fence, back to fence... lean forward, and then violently lean back such that your head hit the middle of the cage?(I remember Krazy Horse doing a variation of this to get out of an armbar)And if anyone has examples of anyone trying this ... particularly to see how the RULES played out and if it worked.That would be coolPerhaps there is a simple technical aspect I am missing here .Can you use?Gravity+ the cage/floor/cage door or frameSeems to me it would force the opponent applying the submission to choose in a split second whether to hold the sub or smash their face into a RAPDILY approaching surface.We have seen guys jump forward, that doesn't work, opponent lands on back and maybe even tightens the squeeze.Have people trying violently whipping BACK from here?