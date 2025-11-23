Counter to standing guard guillotine in MMA

(I feel like I have seen this before but can't recall the fight....)


In a situation like this, which happened at today's event. ..
at the point-of no return.

Why not aggressively go to your back?

Or

Walk to the fence, back to fence... lean forward, and then violently lean back such that your head hit the middle of the cage?


(I remember Krazy Horse doing a variation of this to get out of an armbar)




Screenshot_20251122_205802_Brave.jpg


And if anyone has examples of anyone trying this ... particularly to see how the RULES played out and if it worked.
That would be cool


Perhaps there is a simple technical aspect I am missing here .

Can you use?

Gravity+ the cage/floor/cage door or frame

Seems to me it would force the opponent applying the submission to choose in a split second whether to hold the sub or smash their face into a RAPDILY approaching surface.




We have seen guys jump forward, that doesn't work, opponent lands on back and maybe even tightens the squeeze.

Have people trying violently whipping BACK from here?
 
Back-flip

Make them eat mat or die trying


Once its locked-in at the throat and they “bear-clamp” you with the legs its a wrap, even if you go to the mats
 
Like this:





That seemed to work and be ruled a KO win.

Curious why we don't see that more?


Maybe I am missing something ...
Or failing to properly account for the panic, limited time, or some other danger or drawback




Also there is this idea...




But I could see this being called for spiking.
Which is technicly illegal however every time I have seen a fighter throw or drop someone on their head it seems to be ruled a ko


____________________


I guess if it doesn't work you are now mounted, which sucks

But ... you were fucked anyway


 
Man, I see that really fucking themselves up if they miss, especially the big boys. Hell of a lot of torque on the neck and spine. The slam works better and something can be done at the start of rear naked choke or a bulldog choke / Headlock. Used to do that all the time to newbies in the gym.
 
Screenshot_20251123_010832_Google.jpg


Show me "so they don't break their own neck...!"


Yo..


I gotta say.


Screenshot_20251123_010913_Google.jpg









<RomeroSalute> <Y2JSmirk>
 
Seems like a good way to potentially end your career with a neck injury tbh. I mean I guess you could try it in a title fight or something if there were millions on the line but in general I would say the juice probably isn't worth the squeeze and you should just live to fight another day.
 
