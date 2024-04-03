Councillor dubs Boston the 'most racist city' in reparations push 'We're lucky now that we start having farmers markets, but access to healthy foods also should be part of the conversation,' said Julia Mejia, a Boston City councilor-at-large.

Councillor dubs Boston the 'most racist city in the country' and seeks millions in reparations to help black residents buy organic food at farmers' markets​

A Massachusetts council woman has slammed Boston as the 'most racist city in the country' and called for a multimillion dollar reparations package so that black residents can improve their diets with organic food.

Speaking at Harvard University, Julia Mejia, a Boston councilor-at-large, called for a $300,000 maternity clinic for 'birthing people' and payouts, so the descendants of slaves could shop at farmers' markets for organic syrup and other healthy items.

Mejia said the city had only spent $2.1 million to address the 'historical trauma that's been carried from generation to generation' and that much more was needed.

Reparations activists in Boston seek $15 million to repay black residents for injustices against their slavery-era forefathers — an eye-watering sum that's nearly four times the city's annual budget.

Payouts for descendants of slaves are a hot-button issue in America's culture wars. Reparations are popular among the blacks who stand to benefit, but not for the other groups who would shoulder the extra taxes.

Mejia, an 'Afro-Latina' Dominican immigrant who graduated from Mount Ida College, says they're necessary in Boston because it's the 'most racist city in the country.'

She described how black Bostonians had struggled to buy properties, sent their children to 'under-resourced schools' and endured 'underinvestment in black neighborhoods.'

'The level of racism and segregation and trauma that exists here … has been carried from generation to generation,' said the Democrat.

The funding that's been agreed so far — $500,000 to launch the city's reparations task force and $1.6 million for a commission on black men — was too little, she told the health panel in late March.

She seeks 'millions of dollars' in extra spending.

Some of it would tackle the 'food deserts' in which black Bostonians lived, she said, where they can only shop at 'local convenience stores … filled with processed food.'

'We're lucky now that we start having farmers markets,' said Mejia, where products like 'organic syrup' were sold.

'Access to healthy foods also should be part of the conversation,' she added.