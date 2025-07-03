Could Yusuf Zyzal give Ilia some problems if they meet again?

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
1,910
Reaction score
3,592
Zyzal took Ilia to decision on 1 week’s notice. Upon his return to the UFC, Jusef has beaten everyone and with relative ease showcasing a high level all around game.

His striking is refined and his ground game/subs look effortless.

Could the Magnificent Moroccan give Ilia at least a solid back and forth fight?

I say he can and probably has the best chance of anyone I can think of.


1751546420998.jpeg
 
Dude went to a decision with Topuria 5 years ago in both Octagon debuts , can he do it again?
 
DiazSlap said:
Exactly, they have both improved as you point out vaguely…let’s run it back.
Click to expand...
Not gonna happen bro.

1. Guy is a boring point fighter, no casual knows who Zelal is

2. Ilia is a superstar 2 division champ

3. They’re in different weight classes
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,192
Messages
57,514,967
Members
175,736
Latest member
StandingBodyElbow

Share this page

Back
Top