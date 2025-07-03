Could Yusuf Zyzal give Ilia some problems if they meet again?

DiazSlap
Zyzal took Ilia to decision on 1 week’s notice. Upon his return to the UFC, Jusef has beaten everyone and with relative ease showcasing a high level all around game.
His striking is refined and his ground game/subs look effortless.
Could the Magnificent Moroccan give Ilia at least a solid back and forth fight?
I say he can and probably has the best chance of anyone I can think of.
